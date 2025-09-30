A BAND CALLED HONALEE Extends at Florida Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Studio Theatre has announced that, due to overwhelming audience demand, its popular cabaret A Band Called Honalee: A Tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary…and Friends will be extended through November 2, 2025. Created by Aaron Gandy, this vibrant revue celebrates not only the iconic trio Peter, Paul and Mary, but also the influential voices of The Mamas & the Papas, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and other legends who defined a generation.

“The show itself lends to nostalgia and warmth and community,” said Sigrid Wise, a musician in A Band Called Honalee. ”I hope the people who see the show can feel all those things with whoever they come with, or bring themselves back to a memory.”

Critics have hailed A Band Called Honalee as “pure perfection” and “defiantly hopeful.” The Observer called the show a “nostalgic time trip,” praising the cast as “insanely talented.” Broadway World declared the performance “utterly impressive” and “mesmerizing,” while Family Beautiful said “you need this show in your life,” describing it as “pure, unfiltered happiness.”

“The lyrics, even though these songs were written 50+ years ago, still resonate very poignantly with what it means to be American,” said Michael Grieve from A Band Called Honalee. “It's inspiring to sing these songs.”

With FST Associate Producer Catherine Randazzo serving as Line Producer, this cabaret breathes new energy into beloved songs like “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Blowin' in the Wind,” and “Puff the Magic Dragon.” Combining heartfelt nostalgia with fresh arrangements, this interactive concert invites audiences to join in the joy of a uniquely American sound that continues to resonate today.

A fixture of Sarasota's arts community since 1990, Randazzo has been an integral part of FST's artistic team for more than a decade. Throughout her FST career, she has served as an in-residence director, professional actor, teaching artist, and Literary Manager. Her directing credits include Winter Cabarets, Summer Mainstage, Stage III productions, and countless new play workshops. She is also the line producer for FST's popular Summer Cabaret Series, including A Band Called Honalee.

The cast of A Band Called Honalee includes actor and musician Michael Grieve (Bright Star, The Wonder Years); accomplished conductor Geoffrey Neuman, who has performed with artists like Elton John and Andrea Bocelli (FST debut); actor and arts educator Sigrid Wise (FST debut); and Brian Ott, who has been touring with A Band Called Honalee since 2019 (59th Street Bridge).