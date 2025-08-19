2025 Recipient Revealed For the Hermitage Prize In Composition at Aspen Music Festival and School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hermitage Artist Retreat and the Aspen Music Festival and School (Aspen, Colorado) have announced Harriet Steinke, a composition student at AMFS, has been selected as the recipient of the 2025 Hermitage Prize in Composition. Steinke is the twelfth recipient of this annual award, which includes a residency at the Hermitage, made possible with generous support from Friends of the Hermitage in Aspen.

Steinke was selected by a jury that includes multiple Grammy Award winner Robert Spano, Music Director of the AMFS, Artistic Director Laureate of the Atlanta Symphony, and a past member of the Hermitage Curatorial Council; award-winning composer and celebrated arts administrator Alan Fletcher, AMFS President and CEO; and the composition faculty of the AMFS, including Grammy Award-winning Hermitage Fellow Christopher Theofanidis.

Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg presented the award to Steinke at the Aspen Music Festival's Klein Tent, alongside Spano, Fletcher, and Theofanidis. This unique initiative, launched in 2013, reflects an invaluable partnership between AMFS and the Hermitage, designed to champion new and original works and to recognize exceptional talent in the field of contemporary classical music. To celebrate the tenth anniversary of this award in 2023, the Hermitage and AMFS produced a retrospective video featuring exclusive interviews with past winners, distinguished AMFS faculty members, and renowned thought leaders in music, which can be seen here (full URL link below). With established composers like Spano, Fletcher, Theofanidis, Nico Muhly, and more having experienced memorable Hermitage Fellowships, the Hermitage Prize in Composition was created to offer the same experience to young, talented composers just beginning their professional careers.

“We are thrilled to recognize Harriet Steinke as the winner of the twelfth annual Hermitage Prize,” noted Sandberg. “Harriet is a brilliant young composer whose work has been heard across the United States, and we know she will a welcome addition to the Hermitage community. We were delighted that the weekend's festivities could be celebrated alongside fellow Hermitage alumni including Robert Spano, Alan Fletcher, and Christopher Theofanidis. We are grateful for our continuing collaboration with the Aspen Music Festival, which just presented the world premiere of Siddhartha, She – an original opera conceived and developed at the Hermitage by five Hermitage Fellows.”

The Hermitage Prize at AMFS is the only student residency awarded each year; all other Hermitage Fellows are accomplished working professionals and leaders in their fields, selected by the Hermitage's National Curatorial Council. This provides the recipient of the annual Hermitage Prize in Composition the opportunity to share this unmatched Hermitage experience with leading artists from all around the world.

This year's season of the world-renowned Aspen Music Festival featured works and performances from Hermitage alumni including AMFS Music Director Robert Spano, AMFS President Alan Fletcher, Patrick Harlin, Jessie Montgomery, Anne Patterson, Melissa Studdard, Christopher Theofanidis, and Conrad Tao.

Hermitage Fellows have included 18 Pulitzer Prize winners, multiple Grammy, Oscar, Emmy, and Tony winners, Poets Laureate, MacArthur and Guggenheim Fellows, and more. Hermitage Fellows regularly describe their time at the Hermitage as "magical," "transformative," and "life-changing."

“I am extremely grateful to be awarded this year's Hermitage Prize in Composition,” said Steinke. “For a composer, the most valuable resource is the time and space to be creative and explore our ideas, without distraction from the outside world. It is an incredible privilege to have this opportunity to create new work at the Hermitage. I cannot wait to join the amazing community of artists that have also spent time at this beautiful and inspiring place, and I look forward to the new musical work I'll create during my residency.”