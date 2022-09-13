Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Performances run October 12-29, 2022.

Santa Barbara News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  
The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer, directed by Saundra McClain, October 12-29, 2022 in the Garvin Theatre.

Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920's whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show-an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon that's guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

The Play That Goes Wrong will feature: Keyhan Almir, Justin Davanzo, Han Do, Tyler Gilbert, McKenna Kline, Isaac Lewis, Will Muse, Nicholis Sheley, CJ Smith and Matthew Tavianini. Fight Direction by Edgar Landa, Scenic and Lighting Design by Patricia L. Frank, Costume Design by Pamela Shaw and Sound Design by Ben Crop.

Performances October 12-29, 2022. Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday @ 2pm, Previews on October 12 & 13 @ 7:30pm. Garvin Theatre, SBCC West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr. The Sunday, October 14, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired.

Prices: Previews $18 general/$15 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students

Thursday evening and Sunday matinee $24 general/$19 seniors & SBCC Staff/$14 students

Friday & Saturday evening $26 general/$21 seniors & SBCCC staff/$17 students

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Garvin Box Office at 805-965-5935.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONGThe Theatre Group at SBCC Presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
September 13, 2022

The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer, directed by Saundra McClain, October 12-29, 2022 in the Garvin Theatre.
Kerry Irish Productions Announces The 2022 West Coast Tour Of AN IRISH CHRISTMASKerry Irish Productions Announces The 2022 West Coast Tour Of AN IRISH CHRISTMAS
September 12, 2022

Kerry Irish Productions will be back on tour in 2022 with its acclaimed production of An Irish Christmas in 18 different venues beginning November 25th and running through December 23rd.
The Granada Theatre to Present CATS in OctoberThe Granada Theatre to Present CATS in October
September 10, 2022

The American Theatre Guild is pleased to present one of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA SERIES and will take The Granada Theatre stage October 17–18, 2022.
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl!CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl!
September 8, 2022

Join the von Trapps and fellow music fans for this Bowl tradition, and don a clever costume for the pre-show contest with hilarious host Melissa Peterman at our special screening of the Oscar®-winning film.
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to LA Philharmonic's Lang Lang Plays Disney!CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to LA Philharmonic's Lang Lang Plays Disney!
September 6, 2022

Take a musical adventure with Lang Lang and the Los Angeles Philharmonic through some of the most beloved themes from the world of animation. Performing selections from his upcoming album The Disney Book, piano phenomenon Lang Lang reimagines memorable Disney and Pixar melodies ranging from classics like The Jungle Book and Mary Poppins to new favorites Coco, Frozen, and Encanto.