The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer, directed by Saundra McClain, October 12-29, 2022 in the Garvin Theatre.

Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920's whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show-an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon that's guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

The Play That Goes Wrong will feature: Keyhan Almir, Justin Davanzo, Han Do, Tyler Gilbert, McKenna Kline, Isaac Lewis, Will Muse, Nicholis Sheley, CJ Smith and Matthew Tavianini. Fight Direction by Edgar Landa, Scenic and Lighting Design by Patricia L. Frank, Costume Design by Pamela Shaw and Sound Design by Ben Crop.

Performances October 12-29, 2022. Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday @ 2pm, Previews on October 12 & 13 @ 7:30pm. Garvin Theatre, SBCC West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr. The Sunday, October 14, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired.

Prices: Previews $18 general/$15 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students

Thursday evening and Sunday matinee $24 general/$19 seniors & SBCC Staff/$14 students

Friday & Saturday evening $26 general/$21 seniors & SBCCC staff/$17 students

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Garvin Box Office at 805-965-5935.