The Theatre Group At SBCC Presents BLITHE SPIRIT

The Theatre Group at SBCC presents Noël Coward's comedy BLITHE SPIRIT, October 9-26, 2019 in the Garvin Theatre, directed by R. Michael Gros.

The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this classic from the playwright of Private Lives follows fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting "happy medium," one Madame Arcati. His home and life are quickly turned into a shambles as his wife's ghost torments both himself and his new bride.

BLITHE SPIRIT will feature favorite local actors Leesa Beck, Van Riker, Jenna Scanlon, Courtney Schwass, Oren Skoog, Leslie Ann Story, and Ida Wadman.

Performances will be October 9-26, 2019, Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm. Previews on October 9 & 10 @ 7:30pm. The Sunday, October 13, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible.

Ticket prices are: Previews $18 general/$15 seniors/$10 students,

Thursday evening and Sunday matinees $24 general/$19 seniors/$14 students,

Friday and Saturday evenings $26 general/$21 seniors/$17 students.

The Garvin Theatre is located on the West Campus of Santa Barbara City College in the 900 block of Cliff Dr. Parking is free and near the Theatre. For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.





