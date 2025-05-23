THE SHARK IS BROKEN and More Set for Ensemble Theatre Company 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara, a LORT member and the region's premier professional theatre, is launching a season of bold exploration, challenging audiences to reconsider the art of storytelling. ETC's 47th Season, "Truth and Illusion," weaves together legendary broadcasts, Hollywood drama, literary wit, the raw energy of rock 'n' roll, and the deeply personal search for human connection, to explore the power of narrative.

A SEASON OF STORIES THAT SHAPED GENERATIONS

War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast

Adapted by Joe Landry



It was the night that shook America. Orson Welles’ infamous 1938 radio drama, which convinced listeners that an alien invasion was real, is brought vividly to life in this masterful reenactment. The power of storytelling—and its ability to spark both wonder and fear—has never felt more relevant.



The Complete Jane Austen, Abridged

Written by Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMillan,

Charlotte Northeast, and Meghan Winch



What happens when you take the wit, romance, and wisdom of Jane Austen’s greatest works and distill them into a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud experience? A fresh and hilarious take on Austen’s most beloved heroines, proving that great love stories—and great comedy—are timeless.



The Shark Is Broken

Written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon



1974. The set of Jaws. The mechanical shark is malfunctioning, the schedule is in shambles, and three actors—Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider—are stuck on a boat, battling egos, alcohol, and artistic frustration. A razor-sharp, behind-the-scenes look at the making of one of the greatest films of all time.



A Night with Janis Joplin

Created and Written by Randy Johnson



The whiskey-soaked, soul-shaking voice of a generation comes alive in this electrifying concert experience. Part theatre, part rock-and-roll celebration, this high-energy production dives into the life and music of a fearless icon who changed the sound of rock forever.



Every Brilliant Thing

Written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe



What makes life worth living? A child starts a list of every brilliant thing in the world, hoping to help their mother through depression. As the list grows—ice cream, the color yellow, the sound of laughter—the audience is invited on a heartwarming, interactive journey through life’s highs and lows, discovering joy in the simplest things.

THE STORIES WE SHARE

At its heart, theatre is about connection—the stories we tell, the ones we inherit, and the ones we pass on. ETC is proud to continue fostering that connection through its Community Pay-What- You-Can-Night and Pride Night, ensuring that great theatre remains accessible to everyone.

“This season is a reminder of why stories matter,” continues DeVine. “Whether it’s a voice on the radio, a book that makes us believe in love, a film that terrifies and thrills us, or a song that stays with us forever, these stories shape who we are. And in a world where truth and illusion often blur, theatre offers a unique opportunity to connect with our shared humanity, to find clarity amidst the noise, and to experience the power of stories together.”

Join us for a season where Truth and Illusion collide, where reality bends, and where theatre proves, once again, that the best stories are the ones we experience together.



Season subscriptions renewals are now on sale, new subscription sales begin June 17th and individual tickets will be available beginning August 1, 2025.

