THE CRUCIBLE Announced At The Ojai Art Center Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ojai Art Center Theater will present Arthur Miller's The Crucible, directed by Rosie Gordon, from September 27th to October 20th, 2024. This classic story of fear, suspicion, and power set during the Salem witch trials has never felt more relevant.

Written as a response to McCarthyism, The Crucible explores what happens when fear runs unchecked, leading to dangerous consequences for a community. Today, with ongoing discussions around truth, justice, and integrity, Miller's work serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of standing up for what's right—even in difficult times.

Audiences in Ojai will have the opportunity to experience this unforgettable story up close, sparking conversations about its historical and contemporary relevance. This production isn't just a play—it's a chance to reflect on how the lessons of the past still shape our world today.

The talented cast includes familiar faces and newcomers alike. Returning to our stage are Evan Austin as John Proctor, James Baker as Judge Hathorne, Evan Roush as Reverend Samuel Parris, Buddy Wilds as Giles Corey, Lenny Klaif as Marshal John Willard, and Laura Ring as Rebecca Nurse. Stan McConnell joins them as Deputy Governor Danforth, performing alongside his daughter, Kyra McConnell, as Susanna Walcott.

We're also excited to welcome those new to or nearly new to the Ojai Art Center, including Grace Lowe as Elizabeth Proctor, Ryan Beaghler as Reverend John Hale, Hannah Luyet as Abigail Williams, Sophia Inez as Mary Warren, Elektra Cohen as Tituba, Dreamer Wilson as Ann Putnam, Marc Timmons as Thomas Putnam, Thomas Harper as Ezekiel Cheever, Lauren Brown as Mercy Lewis, Ava Hawkins as Betty Parris, Sara Kida as Sarah Good, and Michael Shanahan as Francis Nurse. This vibrant cast promises to bring fresh energy to the stage!

Behind the scenes, producers Anna Kotula and Tracey Williams Sutton lead an exceptional team, with Linda Tye joining as an All-Around Helper and Jill Dolan bringing her expertise as Dramaturg and Costumer. Special thanks to Haley Culliton for her marketing efforts and Margo Haas, Ed Brooks, Gary Graham, and Herb Hemming for their hard work in making this production a reality

The Crucible is a great fit for teens and adults alike, offering a thought-provoking experience on themes that remain as urgent today as ever. However, its mature content makes it less suitable for young children.

For more information and updates, please visit ojaiact.org or call 805-640-8797. This show contains mature content, making it less suitable for young children.

Comments