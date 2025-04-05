Photos: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT, A COMEDY at The Theatre Group at SBCC

The show will run April 16 through May 3, 2025 in the Jurkowitz Theatre.
The Theatre Group at SBCC will end the 24-25 season with the new comedy, CRIME
AND PUNISHMENT, A COMEDY by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, based (very
loosely) on Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky, directed by Michael Bernard.
Dostoevsky’s turn-of-the-century masterpiece is reimagined as a 90-minute romp of a
morality tale, performed by tremendously talented actors who play over 50 zany
characters, riffing on the famous novel—and all of Russian literature. The brilliant comic
team of Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen transform this classic story
of impoverished student Raskolnikov who becomes a murderer in order to save his
family, into a fast-paced hilarious, surprisingly touching and sweet whirlwind of a play.
Who knew that crime, punishment or Russia in the 1860's could be this fun?
The cast for Crime and Punishment, A Comedy, includes Rachel Jordan Brown, Benjamin
Curtis, Tyler Gilbert, Sasha Gray, Nicholis Sheley, Matthew Tavianini, Raina Williams
and Dreamer Rae Wilson.
Photo credit: Ben Crop
Raina Williams, Benjamin Curtis, Rachel Jordan Brown and Tyler Gilbert
Raina Williams, Tyler Gilbert, Rachel Jordan Brown and Benjamin Curtis
Tyler Gilbert and Rachel Jordan Brown
Benjamin Curtis and Raina Williams
Benjamin Curtis and Raina Williams
Videos