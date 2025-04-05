Photos: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT, A COMEDY at The Theatre Group at SBCC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theatre Group at SBCC will end the 24-25 season with the new comedy, CRIME

AND PUNISHMENT, A COMEDY by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, based (very

loosely) on Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky, directed by Michael Bernard.

The show will run April 16 through May 3, 2025 in the Jurkowitz Theatre.

Dostoevsky’s turn-of-the-century masterpiece is reimagined as a 90-minute romp of a

morality tale, performed by tremendously talented actors who play over 50 zany

characters, riffing on the famous novel—and all of Russian literature. The brilliant comic

team of Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen transform this classic story

of impoverished student Raskolnikov who becomes a murderer in order to save his

family, into a fast-paced hilarious, surprisingly touching and sweet whirlwind of a play.

Who knew that crime, punishment or Russia in the 1860's could be this fun?

The cast for Crime and Punishment, A Comedy, includes Rachel Jordan Brown, Benjamin

Curtis, Tyler Gilbert, Sasha Gray, Nicholis Sheley, Matthew Tavianini, Raina Williams

and Dreamer Rae Wilson.

Photo credit: Ben Crop



Raina Williams, Benjamin Curtis, Rachel Jordan Brown and Tyler Gilbert

Raina Williams, Tyler Gilbert, Rachel Jordan Brown and Benjamin Curtis

Tyler Gilbert and Rachel Jordan Brown

Benjamin Curtis and Raina Williams

Benjamin Curtis and Raina Williams

