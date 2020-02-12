Photo Flash: The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The Theatre Group at SBCC continues the 19/20 season with the touching play THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, by Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Mark Haddon, February 26-March 14, 2020 in the Garvin Theatre, directed by Katie Laris.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a play told from the perspective of a 15 year old boy, Christopher Boone, who describes himself as a "mathematician with some behavioral difficulties" living in Wiltshire, England. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. When Christopher discovers the dead body of his neighbor's dog, Wellington, speared with a garden fork, and finds himself under suspicion, he is determined to find out what happened. He overcomes his fears and difficulties to set off on a rather perilous adventure to uncover the mystery behind the murdered dog and the truth of his own unique life story.

The novel was adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens and produced by the National Theatre in 2012, directed by Marianne Elliott with movement by Frantic Assembly, starring Luke Treadaway, Nicola Walker, Paul Ritter, Una Stubbs and Niamh Cusack. It transferred to the Apollo (and then the Gielgud) in the west End the following year and won seven Olivier Awards in 2013; a Broadway production was staged at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 2014 and won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play. Subsequently there have been two UK tours, a US tour and an International Tour. The production returned to the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End in 2018. There have been many other productions around the world, all using the same adaptation.

For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.



Daniel Sabraw

Daniel Sabraw, Brian Harwell

Clare Carey, Daniel Sabraw and Brian Harwell

Clare Carey, Daniel Sabraw

Clare Carey, Daniel Sabraw and Brian Harwell





Related Articles Shows View More Santa Barbara Stories

More Hot Stories For You