Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Santa Barbara:
Best Costume Design
Best Director
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical Director
Best Musical or Opera
Best Play (non-musical)
Best Scenic Design
Community/University Theatre Company of the Year
Outstanding Performance in a Musical
Outstanding Performance in a Play
Outstanding Performance in a youth/high school production
Star on the Rise
Youth/Student Theatre Program of the year
Sophia Hurtado - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 40%
Pamela Shaw - HOW TO SUCEED IN BUSINESS - SBCC Theater group 20%
Q Le - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Santa Barbara High School 14%
Shannon Saleh - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 36%
Otto Layman - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 33%
Katie Laris - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - SBCC Theater Group 7%
Mike Madden - IN THE HEIGHTS/ MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 72%
Jeff Bruckerhoff - LA BOHEME - Opera Santa Barbara, Granada Theatre 9%
Jared Sayeg - THE CRUCIBLE - Opera Santa Barbara, Lobero Theatre 8%
Eleni Pantages - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 40%
Jon Nathan - IN THE HEIGHTS/ MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 38%
David Potter - HOW TO SUCEED IN BUSINESS - The Theatre Group at SBCC 10%
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 30%
MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 19%
WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos High School 15%
SIGNIFICANT OTHER - SBCC Theater group 30%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lights Up! Theatre Company 23%
THE GAME'S AFOOT - SBCC 22%
Otto Layman and Johnathan Mitchell - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 79%
Steven C. Kemp - THE CRUCIBLE - Opera Santa Barbara, Lobero Theatre 13%
Richard Croy - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Laguna Blanca 8%
SBCC Theater group 28%
PCPA 26%
Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 22%
Ryan Ostendorf - HOW TO SUCEED IN BUSINESS - SBCC Theater group 37%
George walker - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - PCPA 36%
Paige Mobley - FUN HOME - Out of the Box 21%
Yusef Seevers - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Pcpa 29%
Hazel Brady - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - SBCC Theater group 16%
Sean Jackson - THE GAME'S AFOOT - SBCC Theater group 13%
Jack Boyd - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 24%
Nolan Montgomery - WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos High School 12%
Michael Goodnough - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Garden Street Academy 11%
Jack Boyd San Marcos High School 25%
Nolan Montgomery Dos Pueblos High School 16%
Carter Beaudette Santa Barbara High School 8%
Santa Barbara High School Santa Barbara High School 37%
San Marcos High School San Marcos High School 36%
Dos Pueblos Theatre Company Dos Pueblos Theatre Company 17%
