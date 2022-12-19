12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Standings - 12/19/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Christina McCarthy - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sbcc theatre group 62%

Meredith Cabaniss - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Marjorie Luke 23%

Meredith Cabanisss - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Marjorie Luke 15%



Best Dance Production

SELAH DANCE COLLECTIVE - Hatlen Theater 51%

RITE OF SPRING - Hatlan Theatre 49%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kitty Balay - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 45%

Katie Laris - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre 42%

Amy Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Marjorie Luke 9%

Amy Love - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Marjorie Luke 4%



Best Direction Of A Play

Emily Trask - AS YOU LIKE IT - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 37%

Jonathan Fox - AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 26%

Katie Laris - RIPCORD - Sbcc theatre 21%

Sara Rademacher - THE WOLVES - Sbcc theatre group 16%



Best Ensemble Performance

INTO THE WOODS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 48%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - theatre group sbcc 26%

COLLECTED STORIES - Drama Dogs 26%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Zornow - INTO THE WOODS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 69%

Vickie Scott - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - UCSB Ballet Studio Theater 31%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Potter - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre group 60%

Jonathan Swoboda - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 40%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nicholis Sheley - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre 42%

George Walker - INTO THE WOODS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 37%

Emily Trask - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 21%



Best Performer In A Play

Felicia Hall - COLLECTED STORIES - Drama Dogs Theatre 55%

Andy Philpot - MOTHER ROAD - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 27%

Jennie Greenberry - AS YOU LIKE IT - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 12%

Will Block - THE WICKHAMS - Ensemble Theatre Company 5%



Best Play

COLLECTED STORIES - Drama dogs 30%

MOTHER ROAD - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 30%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Theatre Group at SBCC 28%

AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 12%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patricia L. Frank - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Theatre Group at SBCC 47%

Jason Bolen - NATIVE GARDENS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 36%

Vickie Scott - SPECTRAL FREQUENCIES - UCSB 10%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Theatre group sbcc 7%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Daniel Sabraw - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre group 26%

Sierra Anastasia - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 17%

Hannah Brudney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre group sbcc 15%

Lexi Rhodes - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 14%

Paul canter - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sbcc theatre group 12%

Nick Ehlen - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sbcc theatre group 9%

Willie Simpson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre group 6%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Justin Davanzo - RIPCORD - Sbcc 41%

Hattie Ugoretz - THE WOLVES - Theatre group sbcc 40%

Toby Tropper - AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 19%

