WRITING FRAGMENTS HOME World Premiere is Coming to Hillbarn Theatre

Hillbarn Theatre will present the World Premiere production of the charming and thoughtful WRITING FRAGMENTS HOME.

A comedy about art, family, and culture - Writing Fragments Home follows the story of a young Filipino artist who must come face to face with his past, his family and his heritage in order to overcome writer's block and discover his voice. Stuck sleeping on the couch, Jay must finally come face-to-face with the pressures and dreams of his parents while finding the bravery to fight for his voice as a young artist of color in America. Hillbarn is proud to premiere this new play from Bay Area favorite, Jeffrey Lo.

Hillbarn Theatre is delighted to premiere Writing Fragments Home by San Francisco Bay Area playwright Jeffrey Lo. Lo's ability to craft intimate, poignant narratives that resonate deeply with audiences has established him as a respected figure in the region's theater community. His work explores complex themes with sensitivity and authenticity, showcasing the unique perspectives of Asian American voices. Run time is appoximately 90 minutes, no intermission.

The cast of the production features Mary Gwen Bulosan as Jen Cuevas, Brigitte Losey as the Actress, Jamiel St. Rose as the Actor, Jomar Tagatac* as Jay Bulosan, and Jepoy Ramos as Ronaldo Bulosan. The creative team includes Reed Flores as the Director and Casting Director, Judith Nihei as the Assistant Director and Dramaturg, Nolan Miranda as the Costume Designer, Christopher Fitzer as the Scenic Designer, Pamila Gray as the Lighting Designer, Alan Chang as the Sound Designer, Stephanie Dittbern as the Properties Designer, and Maya Herbsman as the Intimacy Coordinator. Marie Shell* serves as the Stage Manager. Performers marked with an asterisk (*) appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

