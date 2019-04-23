WICKED Returns to San Jose This Summer

WICKED, San Jose's most popular musical, will return to the Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose)August 14-September 8, 2019. Press night for WICKED will be held on Thursday, August 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the return engagement are on-sale now at www.broadwaysanjose.com, in-person at the City National Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose), or by calling 800-982-ARTS (2787). Group orders of 15or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8559. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



The performance schedule for WICKED is as follows: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; andSundays at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. There is an added matinee performance onThursday, August 15 at 2 p.m.



The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."



With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular," and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."



Having recently celebrated its 15th anniversary on Broadway, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has amassed over $4.6 billion in global sales and has been seen by nearly 60 million people worldwide.



Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.



For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You