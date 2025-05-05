WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! is Coming to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wheel of Fortune LIVE! will be stopping at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre on Wednesday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. as part of its 60-city national tour. Hosted by a celebrity guest host, Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings the excitement of everyone’s favorite TV game show to life, giving fans the chance to solve puzzles, win prizes and possibly become a Wheel of Fortune TV contestant.



At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, audience members will be randomly selected to come up on stage to spin the famous Wheel and show their skill by calling consonants, buying vowels and solving puzzles for an opportunity to win fantastic prizes, including vacations to destinations like Paris and Hawaii, or cash prizes up to $10,000.

New this year, fans of Wheel of Fortune will also be able to audition on-site for the chance to appear as a contestant on a future episode of the TV show alongside hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White! *Current US residents only.



Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. PT. VIP Packages are available to give fans early access, premier seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel. The VIP Packages include:



Ultimate VIP Meet & Greet Experience

One (1) Premium Reserved Seat

Meet & Greet and Photo Opportunity with the Host of Wheel of Fortune Live

Spin the Wheel!

Official Photograph with The Wheel of Fortune Set

VIP Exclusive Wheel of Fortune Merchandise Pack

Commemorative Wheel of Fortune Laminate



Spin the Wheel VIP Experience

One (1) Premium Reserved Seat

Spin the Wheel!

Official Photograph with The Wheel of Fortune Set

VIP Exclusive Wheel of Fortune Merchandise Pack

Commemorative Wheel of Fortune Laminate

PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIP PACKAGE DOES NOT INCLUDE A MEET & GREET. THERE IS NO ARTIST INVOLVEMENT WITH THIS PACKAGE.



Wheel of Fortune VIP Merchandise Package

One (1) Premium Reserved Seat

VIP Exclusive Wheel of Fortune Merchandise Pack

Commemorative Wheel of Fortune Laminate

PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIP PACKAGE DOES NOT INCLUDE A MEET & GREET. THERE IS NO ARTIST INVOLVEMENT WITH THIS PACKAGE.

Comments