WATER BY THE SPOONFUL By Quiara Alegría Hudes Begins at San Francisco Playhouse Next Month

San Francisco Playhouse announced casting for Water by the Spoonful, the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner by Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights). The play will run on the San Francisco Playhouse Mainstage from March 16 through April 23, 2022. Denise Blasor will direct.



"Quiara Alegría Hudes's masterful Pulitzer Prize winner speaks even more profoundly to our world today," said Bill English, Artistic Director. "Separated from friends and loved ones by the pandemic, we, like the characters in Water by the Spoonful, celebrate our human resourcefulness, which will overcome any distance to build connection and hope."



Somewhere in Philadelphia, Elliot has returned from Iraq and is working at Subway while trying to jump-start his acting career. Scattered throughout the world in chat rooms, recovering addicts keep each other alive, hour by hour, day by day. In this surging drama by Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights), the boundaries of family and community are stretched across continents and cyberspace as birth families splinter and online families collide. Winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Water by the Spoonful is a heartfelt meditation on lives on the brink of redemption.



Water by the Spoonful is the second play in Hudes's Elliot Trilogy, which also includes Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue and The Happiest Song Plays Last.



The cast features Xander DeAngeles*, Ben Euphrat*, Dorian Lockett*, Lara Maria*, Lisa Ramirez*, Salim Razawi, and Sango Tajima.