Video: Preview SOME LIKE IT HOT Coming to in San Francisco In January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch a preview of SOME LIKE IT HOT, playing the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco from January 7–26, 2025.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit.

With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime. And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show this season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle.

Comments