Video: Kate Attwell On The World Premiere Play BIG DATA at American Conservatory Theater

On stage from February 15 through March 10, 2024.
Get a first look at American Conservatory Theater's world premiere of Kate Attwell's Big Data, performing at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater, on stage from February 15 through March 10, 2024.
Sam loves Timmy, and Lucy loves Max, but the pressures of modern life leave them anxious, lonely, and susceptible to the siren song of tech. Do our devices—tantalizingly incarnate in this funny, sexy, uncanny world premiere—really know us best? Are our digital footprints predictive of our future choices, or are they choosing for us? When Sam and Lucy's parents make a shocking announcement, the family is forced to confront what's distracted them from each other—and the legacy they'll leave behind. A.C.T.'s Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and playwright Kate Attwell reunite to realize this revolutionary piece, inspired by Attwell's experience touring Mozilla's “Glass Room” pop-up interactive exhibit in San Francisco. Come explore questions of attention, connection, nourishment, and the dizzying possibilities of AI.
The cast of Big Data includes (in alphabetical order): Gabriel Brown (Sam), Rosie Hallett (Lucy), Julia McNeal (Didi), Michael Phillis (Timmy), Harold Surratt (Joe), Jomar Tagatac (Max), and BD Wong (M). The understudy cast includes Eddie Ewell, Norman Gee, Jeremy Kahn, Stacy Ross, and Megan Trout.
Directed by Tony Award winner and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon, the creative team for Big Data includes Tanya Orellana (Scenic Designer), Lydia Tanji (Costume Designer), Russell H. Champa (Lighting Designer), Madeleine Oldham (Sound Designer), Kaitlyn Pietras and Jason H. Thompson (Projection Designers), Elisa Guthertz (Stage Manager), and Megan McClintock (Assistant Stage Manager).
