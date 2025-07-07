Video: Rachel Simone Webb and Teal Wicks Talk & JULIET at BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The North American tour of the smash-hit musical & Juliet is now playing in San Francisco, with performances running July 1 through July 27 at BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre. Joining ABC7 News Bay Area to talk about the tour are two of its stars: Rachel Simone Webb, who plays Juliet, and Teal Wicks, who stars as Anne Hathaway. Watch the video!

Featuring the iconic music catalog of Max Martin—think Britney, Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and more—this vibrant new musical flips the script on Shakespeare’s classic tragedy and asks: What if Juliet didn’t die?

This fresh, funny, and fierce show imagines a world where Juliet writes her own ending—set to a playlist of pop anthems that will have you dancing in your seat.