Video: FUNNY GIRL's Katerina McCrimmon Performs National Anthem for the San Francisco Giants

Watch Katerina McCrimmon wow the crowd with her rendition of the National Anthem at a San Francisco Giants game on Monday, May 13, 2024 in the video here!

FUNNY GIRL is playing at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco through May 26, 2024.

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, a revised book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

The sensational cast, starring Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny Brice, Stephen Mark Lukas, Grammy Award-winner Melissa Manchester and Izaiah Montaque Harris, dazzles with the songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.”

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

