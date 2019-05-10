Victorian Music Hall To Benefit 2019 Christmas Revels

Getting ready for its 34th annual Christmas Revels show, California Revels presents a rollicking Victorian Music Hall with performances by some of the most beloved performers from Revels past.

Revels Chairman Charlie Miller presides over an eclectic mix of acts including folk music, musical theater, dancing, comedy, a variety of instruments, and SO much more!

Featured entertainers include Erica & Friends, Shira Kammen's Gallimaufry Chamber Chorus, Shay Black, Scrumbly Koldewyn, the Deer Creek Morris Dancers, and the Children & Young Performers of the Christmas Revels.

The Victorian Music Hall and Spring Variety Show appears for one afternoon only, Saturday, May 18, 2:00-5:00 pm at Reidenbach Hall, located in First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison St., Oakland, CA 94612.

There is FREE PARKING at the church and at the school next door.

Since 1986, California Revels has brought their unique theatrical, participatory arts form to audiences in the Bay Area. The Christmas Revels crosses religious and ethnic boundaries and appeals to young and old alike. A Bay Area tradition, The Christmas Revels blends traditional music, dance, ritual and folk plays from many different cultures. It is presented by a large volunteer chorus of children and adults drawn from the community, accompanied by highly talented professional actors, musicians, artists, directors, and "bearers of tradition."

The Victorian Music Hall and Spring Variety Show is a fundraiser for the production of the 34th annual Christmas Revels in Oakland in mid-December of 2019.

The audience is invited to sing and dance along with the performers...to shop at Madame Hurley's Curiosities Market, where all sorts of treasures will be for sale... and to revel in a fun afternoon.

Tickets for this benefit performance are $75 (with wine), $50 (without wine), $30 Ages 5-12. Children 4 and under are free.

For tickets, go to https://office10221.wixsite.com/victorianmusichall/tickets or call (510) 452-9334. Please leave a message and your call will be returned.

Please note that all tickets will be held at Will Call and will not be mailed to you in advance.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You