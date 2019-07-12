VIDEO: Bay Area Spotlight On HAIRSPRAY At Bay Area Musicals

Bay Area Musicals' production of HAIRSPRAY runs from July 6 - August 11, 2019 and will perform at San Francisco's Victoria Theatre (2961 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103). Regular tickets range from $35 - $65 and can be purchase online at www.bamsf.org/hairspray. Opening Night Fundraiser Tickets (available only for the Saturday, July 6 performance at 8:00 p.m.) range from $50 - $100 and includes dessert and a champagne toast with the cast (and can also be purchased online at www.bamsf.org/hairspray).

Bay Area Musicals' production of HAIRSPRAY is directed and choreographed by Matthew McCoy, with music direction by Jon Gallo. Leslie Waggoner will serve as Assistant Choreographer.

The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! HAIRSPRAY, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. The perfect closer to Bay Area Musicals' fourth season!



It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire - to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

The cast of HAIRSPRAY will feature Cassie Grilley as "Tracy Turnblad," Melissa Momboisse as "Penny Pingleton," Scott Di Lorenzo as "Edna Turnblad," Kamren Mahaney as "Link Larkin," Elizabeth Jones as "Motormouth Maybelle," David Abrams as "Seaweed J. Stubbs," Kennedy Williams as "Little Inez," PAUL PLAIN as "Wilbur Turnblad," Lauren Meyer as "Amber Von Tussle," Sarah Sloan as "Velma Von Tussle," Scott Taylor-Cole as "Corny Collins," Bonnie Lafer as "Prudy Pingleton/Others," Kim Larsen as "Principal/Male Authority," Stephen Kanaski as "Brad, NC," Ronald James as "Fender, NC," Emma Sutherland as "Brenda, NC," Brendan Looney as "Sketch, NC," Claire Pearson as "Tammy, NC," Steven McCloud as "I.Q., NC," Peli Naomi Woods as "Detention Kid/Dynamite," Smita Patibanda as "Detention Kid/Dynamite," Chanel Tilghman as "Detention Kid/Dynamite," April Deutschle as "Detention Kid," Carlos Carrillo as "Detention Kid," Zoe Hodge as "Detention Kid" and Ajay Prater as "Detention Kid."

HAIRSPRAY runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

Bay Area Musicals' upcoming 2019-2020 season will include the powerful 6-time Tony Award-winning GYPSY (November 9 - December 8, 2019), the hysterical 10-time Tony Award-nominated THE FULL MONTY (February 15 - March 15, 2020), the game-changing Tony Award-winning Best Musical A CHORUS LINE (April 11 - May 10, 2020) and one more exciting production to be announced (July 11 - August 9, 2020). GYPSY and A CHORUS LINE will perform at San Francisco's Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94103) and THE FULL MONTY (as well as the mystery season finale) will perform at San Francisco's Victoria Theatre (2961 16th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103). Subscriptions to the 2019-2020 season are available now at www.bamsf.org.





