Transcendence Theatre Company Announces 10th Anniversary Season Of Broadway Under The Stars

Transcendence Theatre Company, the award-winning, Sonoma County based theatre company, has announced its 2021 season of Broadway Under The Stars, June 4 through September 19, 2021. The 2021 season marks the Company's 10th anniversary of presenting musical theatre to the Bay Area and beyond. The new season will have much to celebrate including heroes in our communities, ten inspiring years of Broadway Under The Stars, and the return of live theatre at Jack London State Historic Park.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Amy Miller, the 2021 Broadway Under The Stars season will feature live theatrical performances at various Drive-In locations in Sonoma County, as well as returning to their home theater: Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed as outlined by Sonoma County Health officials. For more information, visit www.bestnightever.org

"I am incredibly excited and proud to announce our 10th anniversary season," said Amy Miller, Artistic Director. "This last year has been an extremely difficult time for so many. We have missed our community and being able to connect with them through live performance. I hope our season will not only entertain but uplift and inspire."

Tickets go on sale April 26. Prices range from $49 to $129 for individual shows with savings of 15% when you buy a subscription for two or more shows. Existing subscribersa??may use vouchers to purchase tickets to all three summer shows. Save with Early Bird pricing on tickets for purchasing prior to May 16. For more information visit www.bestnightever.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414.

2021 Broadway Under the Stars Season includes:

MY HERO

June 4 - 20, Friday - Sunday, 8:30pm performances, gate opens at 6:30pm

(3 Drive-In Locations)

June 4th - 6th: Petaluma Fairgrounds/Petaluma

June 11th - 13th: BR Cohn Winery/Sonoma Valley

June 18th - 20th: Skyline Wilderness Park/Napa

At long last, LIVE musical theater is back as Transcendence Theatre Company premieres My Hero. Celebrate the strength and courage of the heroes around us with drive-in performances under the stars. An evening of music, dancing and laughter honoring our frontline healthcare workers, My Hero is a joyous way to kick off the summer with entertainment for the whole family.

Select tickets for each performance of My Hero, will be available free to frontline healthcare workers. To request tickets, please visit www.bestnightever.org

ROAD TRIP!

August 6-29, Friday - Sunday, 7:30pm performances (Jack London Park)

When is the last time you were in Nashville? Have you ever taken the kids to Orlando? Wouldn't it be awesome to experience Hollywood's old school charm? Or a magical night on the town in New York City? Come sing along with your Broadway guides as we take an epic musical tour of the great United States! Road Trip! is the vacation you have been waiting for.

THE GALA

September 10-19, Friday - Sunday, 7:30pm performances (Jack London Park)

Transcendence celebrates its 10th Anniversary in Sonoma and you are invited! This magical evening will feature show-stopping vocals and beloved songs from the greatest Broadway musicals. This year, we are planning a very special Gala to pay tribute to our beloved Sonoma Community that embraced us with open arms a decade ago.

Transcendence Theatre Company would like to thank the following sponsors for their 2021 Season: RBC Wealth Management, Exchange Bank, Sotheby's International Realty, Sonoma Media Investments, The FPI Group, Bank of Marin, Kaiser Permanente, Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller, & Moskowitz LLP, Friedman's Home Improvement, Daryl Reese Attorney at Law, Chateau St Jean, girl & the fig, Redwood Empire, Stereocasters, Jack London State Historic Park , Atwood Ranch, Walter & Pistole, Attorneys at Law, JDH Wealth Management, Parkpoint Health Club, The Dance Center, Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, Glen Ellen Properties, Sonoma Valley Inn, Sonoma, Valley Authors Festival, The Presentation School, and Signarama.

My Hero Medical Partners: Providence, Sutter Health, Sonoma County Medical Association, and Kaiser Permanente.

More about Transcendence Theatre Company: Based in Sonoma County, California, Transcendence Theatre Company is an award-winning, nonprofit arts organization comprised of artists with professional experience from Broadway, film and television. Featured performers have appeared in Broadway productions including Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia! Les Misérables, Chicago, La Cage Aux Follies, Gypsy, Hairspray, Follies, 42nd Street, White Christmas, Mary Poppins and Wicked. Transcendence Theatre Company specializes in producing high-caliber Broadway concerts in distinctive Sonoma County locations - from its primary home within the majestic open-air ruins of the historic winery in Jack London State Historic Park to other remarkable and stunning settings throughout wine country and the community. www.bestnightever.org