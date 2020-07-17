TheatreWorks's PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Now Streaming On Amazon

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's production of Paul Gordon's Pride and Prejudice is now streaming on Amazon. Filmed and presented by Streaming Musicals, Pride and Prejudice is free to watch for Amazon Prime members. Rentals are available starting at $2.99 (HD rentals are $4.99) and the taped production is available for purchase starting at $12.99 ($19.99 for the production in HD). For digital access and more information about streaming Pride and Prejudice, the public may visit https://www.amazon.com/Pride-Prejudice-Musical-Mary-Mattison/dp/B08C1SWL7Q/

Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Tony-nominated composer Paul Gordon and directed by TheatreWorks's Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley, this engaging new musical based on Jane Austen's iconic novel made its World Premiere at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in December 2019, shattering box office records for the Tony-winning theatre company and receiving four 2020 San Francisco Bay Area Critics Circle Awards (SFBATCC), including Entire Production. The virtual opening night of this filmed production, which debuted in April 2020, was seen by more than 160,000 online viewers in more than 14 countries.

Pride and Prejudice follows delightfully liberated Elizabeth Bennet and dashing, disdainful Mr. Darcy as they discover the irresistible power of love. Developed in TheatreWorks's 2018 New Works Festival, this brand-new musical romance was cheered by audiences and critics including BroadwayWorld, which lauded Paul Gordon's "marvelous score" noting this "musical adaptation now adds a delicious new dimension to Austen's legacy." The San Francisco Chronicle concurred, adding that the work "Revitalizes the Austen classic" and "sheds some new light on beloved characters while devising new ways to serve up its traditional pleasures."

TheatreWorks assembled a stellar cast for this production. Making their TheatreWorks Silicon Valley debuts, Mary Mattison starred as Elizabeth Bennet with Justin Mortelliti as Mr. Darcy. Mattison has been seen onstage at regional theatres across the country and in readings of Clueless, The Musical and Superhero at The Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center. Her television credits include CBS's "Blue Bloods." Mattison won the 2020 SFBATCC award for Principal Actress in a Musical for her performance in this role. Mortelliti was seen on Broadway in Escape to Margaritaville and Off-Broadway in The New Group's Clueless, The Musical and The Columbine Project. His film and TV work include Netflix's "Orange is the New Black," CBS's "Numb3rs," AMC's "TURN: Washington's Spies," and Nickelodeon's "Victorious," and performing as the musical guest for CBS's "The Queen Latifah Show."

The Bennet sisters were played by Sharon Rietkerk (Jane), Melissa WolfKlain (Mary), Tara Kostmayer (Lydia), and Chanel Tilghman (Kitty). Originating the role of Jane Bennet in the 2018 TheatreWorks New Works Festival, Sharon Rietkerk returned to TheatreWorks where she won a SFBATCC Award for her performance in Triangle, a Theatre Bay Area (TBA) award for Marry Me a Little, received a SFBATCC Award nomination for her performance in The Secret Garden, and was also seen in Cyrano, Little Women, and the 2015 production of Jane Austen's EMMA. Rietkerk has also performed onstage at major regional theatres, in concerts with the San Francisco Symphony, and was seen in Streaming Musical's filmed theatrical production of Jane Austen's EMMA. Originating the role of Mary Bennet in the 2018 TheatreWorks New Works Festival, Melissa WolfKlain returned to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley where she was nominated for a SFBATCC Award for her performance in the World Premiere of Tinyard Hill and was seen in TheatreWorks New Works Festival workshops of Caraboo and Asphalt Beach. She will also be seen in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's digital reading of Suzanne Bradbeer's Shakespeare in Vegas, streaming July 23-27, 2020. Receiving a 2019 TBA Award nomination for Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon, she also won SFBATCC Awards for her performances in Broadway by the Bay's Singin' in the Rain and Crazy for You. Seen in the national tours of White Christmas and 42nd Street, WolfKlain has also performed at regional theatres, and her film and TV credits include FOX TV's "America's Most Wanted" and Lifetime's "The Truth about Jane." Making her TheatreWorks Silicon Valley debut with this performance, Tara Kostmayer has been seen Off-Broadway in A Chorus Line at Encores! New York City Center and has performed regionally at theatres including La Jolla Playhouse. Also making her TheatreWorks Silicon Valley debut, Chanel Tilghman has been seen in productions at Berkeley Playhouse and Bay Area Musicals.

Returning to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley where he was seen in Little Women, Christopher Vettel played Mr. Bennet, the patriarch of the Bennet family. Seen in the national tour of Sunset Boulevard and 30th Anniversary national tour of Annie, Vettel has also performed in the German company of Really Useful Group's production of Sunset Boulevard, the European tour of Cabaret, and Cameron Mackintosh/ JAR production's Hey, Mr. Producer!. Vettel has performed Off-Broadway at New York Musical Festival and Westside Theatre, and regional theatres. Originating the role in the 2018 TheatreWorks New Works Festival, Heather Orth made her TheatreWorks mainstage debut as Mrs. Bennet, the matriarch of the Bennet family, winning a SFBATCC Award for her performance in this role. Receiving 2019 TBA Award nominations for her performances in Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre, Passion at Custom Made Theatre Company, and Sister Act at Broadway by the Bay, Orth has won TBA Awards for her performances in Sister Act at Berkeley Playhouse and The Boys from Syracuse at 42nd Street Moon. Orth has also won SFBATCC Awards for her performances in Jesus Christ Superstar at Ray of Light Theatre and The Secret Garden at 42nd Street Moon, and Chess and Grey Gardens at Custom Made Theatre Company. Orth has also performed at Feinstein's at the Nikko and with Symphony Silicon Valley.

Seen as Miles Tuck in last season's Tuck Everlasting, Travis Leland returned to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley as Mr. Bingley, Mr. Darcy's charming, well-mannered friend. Leland's other TheatreWorks credits include the 2017 production of Rags and the 2015 production of Jane Austen's EMMA. Leland has also performed at the Geffen Playhouse and the Wallis Annenberg Center, among others. Originating the roles of Caroline Bingley and Kitty Bennet in the 2018 TheatreWorks New Works Festival, Monique Hafen Adams made her TheatreWorks Silicon Valley mainstage debut as Miss Caroline Bingley, Mr. Bingley's snooty sister. Also seen in the TheatreWorks New Works Festival workshop of Past, Present, and Future, Adams's honors include SFBATCC Awards for She Loves Me, Company, My Fair Lady, and Camelot at San Francisco Playhouse and The Liar at Center REPertory Company, as well as a TBA Award for Threepenny Opera at San Jose Stage Company. Adams has performed at theatres across the Bay Area including American Conservatory Theater, San Jose Repertory Theatre, Hillbarn Theatre, and Pear Theatre.

Making his TheatreWorks Silicon Valley debut, Taylor Crousore played Mr, Wickham, the handsome soldier who catches the eye of the Bennet sisters. Crousore's Off-Broadway credits include A Musical About Star Wars, NEWSical the Musical, and Forbidden Broadway. He has also performed in The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival and at Carnegie Hall and trained with the Upright Citizens Brigade. Originating the role in the 2018 TheatreWorks Festival, Dani Marcus returned to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley as Charlotte Lucas, the dear friend of Elizabeth Bennet. Playing Harriet Smith in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 2007 World Premiere production of Jane Austen's EMMA, Marcus reprised the role in productions of the musical across the country at The Old Globe, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and in Streaming Musical's filmed theatrical production. Marcus was seen in the national tour of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and her New York theatre credits include performances at National Yiddish Theatre and New York Musical Festival. Marcus won a SFBATCC Award for her performance in Beggar's Holiday at Marin Theatre Company and appeared in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 2003 production of A Little Night Music. Marcus was seen in FX Network's "Lucky" and her voice can be heard in "Pokémon: The Dragon Master's Path" and "Pokémon: Keeping in Top Forme."

Originating the role in the 2018 TheatreWorks New Works Festival, Brian Herndon returned to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley as Mr. Collins, a pompous clergyman. Playing Mr. Elton in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 2007 and 2015 productions of Jane Austen's EMMA, Herndon reprised the role in productions of the musical across the country at The Old Globe, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Arizona Theatre Company, and in Streaming Musical's filmed theatrical production. Herndon has appeared in many TheatreWorks Silicon Valley productions including Rags, Being Earnest, The Elephant Man, The Learned Ladies of Park Avenue, and the World Premiere of A Little Princess as well as many other regional theatres. Originating the role in the 2018 TheatreWorks New Works Festival, Lucinda Hitchcock Cone returned to TheatreWorks as Lady Catherine de Bourgh, an imposing noblewoman who is Mr. Darcy's aunt. At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley she was seen in Tuck Everlasting, Outside Mullingar, Ragtime, and Cabaret. Cone has also performed in the National Tour of Big River and at various regional theatres. Cone has won SFBATCC Awards for her performances in River's End and Lips Together Teeth Apart at Marin Theatre Company, Night of Hunter at Willows Theatre, and Mad World. Rounding out the ensemble is Sean Fenton, who returned to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley where he was seen in the World Premiere of The Four Immigrants: An American Musical Manga and the 2003 production of A Little Night Music. Receiving a 2014 TBA Award for his performance in Where the Mountain Meets the Moon at Bay Area Children's Theatre, Fenton has also performed at various regional theatres.

Paul Gordon (Book, Music & Lyrics) received a Tony Award nomination in 2000 for composing the music and lyrics for the acclaimed Broadway musical Jane Eyre, seen at TheatreWorks in 2003. Gordon penned the music, lyrics, and book for the sensational TheatreWorks hit, Jane Austen's EMMA (TheatreWorks 2007 & 2015), and the music and lyrics to the TheatreWorks holiday favorite Daddy Long Legs (2010 & 2016). He also provided the music, lyrics, and book for Sense and Sensibility, which received its world premiere by Chicago Shakespeare in 2015. His other credits include writing music and lyrics for Greetings From Venice Beach and The Magnificent Ambersons. Gordon has written for, and collaborated with, numerous recording artists, including Bette Midler, Quincy Jones, Alanis Morissette, Smokey Robinson, and Dionne Warwick, has several hit songs to his credit, and is the recipient of nine ASCAP awards for songwriting.

Robert Kelley (Director) is TheatreWorks's Founder. Kelley recently retired from his post as Founding Artistic Director, where he served as artistic head of the company since its inception in 1970. During his 50 seasons at the helm of the Tony-winning regional theatre, he directed more than 175 TheatreWorks productions, including many world and regional premieres. In 2003 Kelley was honored with the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (SFBATCC) Paine Knickerbocker Award for Lifetime Achievement, in 2016 was awarded the Jerry Friedman Lifetime Achievement Award from the SFBATCC, and in 2019 he received a TBA Legacy Award. Kelley received a TBA Award for his direction of Daddy Long Legs and SFBATCC Awards for Outstanding Direction for his productions of Pride and Prejudice, Into the Woods, Pacific Overtures, Rags, Sweeney Todd, Another Midsummer Night, Sunday in the Park with George, Jane Eyre, and Caroline, or Change.

Streaming Musicals is dedicated to presenting new, original musical theatre content, bringing live theatre to international audiences. The productions are filmed on theatrical and sound stages in high definition video and sound. Streaming Musicals also supports the creative artists who provide the site's content with a revolutionary profit-sharing model.

