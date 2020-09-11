Theatre Rhinoceros Presents STRAIGHT

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: STRAIGHT. Conceived and Performed by John Fisher, September 17, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only.

What if conversion therapy worked? Well, then, it could work in reverse as well! Jason is going to find out.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.



John Fisher,(Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson and A Death in the Family. John has created twenty-five original solo-performances so far, one for each week of Shelter-in-Place. www.JohnFisher.biz.



Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You