Theatre Bay Area Welcomes Two New Board Members

Arts service organization expands its board to 15 total members.

Theatre Bay Area (TBA), the San Francisco Bay Area's theatre arts service organization, voted two new members onto its board of directors-Armando Fox and Anne Younan.

Current TBA board president Debbie Chinn shared, "As we continue to face uncertain challenges, TBA is committed to providing our members and our community with the resources and support that is needed to move through these difficult times. One of our greatest resources are our board members who provide expertise, advice, counsel, connections, and guidance. As such, it is such an honor to welcome two distinguished members of our community to the TBA board of directors."

Armando Fox brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the TBA board. A computer science professor and technologist by profession, Fox frequently works at Bay Area theatres as a music director. Notably, he has merged these two worlds as the lead developer of Audience1st, an open-source ticketing and CRM system developed specifically for small-to-medium arts organizations.

Anne Younan currently serves as the general manager of City LIghts Theater Company of San Jose. Over her three decades with the South Bay company she has held various positions and performed in numerous productions. She shared, "As a proud Bay Area native, I am eager to bring my unique South Bay perspective to the TBA board."

Theatre Bay Area's current board roster is:

Officers of Theatre Bay Area's board, elected to one-year terms, are:

Debbie Chinn, President; Executive Director, Opera Parallèle

Andy Chan Donald, Vice President; Associate Artistic Director, American Conservatory Theater

S. Shafer Mazow, Treasurer; Managing Director at Z Space

Richard Merrill, Secretary; Associate Partner of Strategic Advisory Services, Elire

Additional board members:

Dale Albright, Deputy Director, Theatre Bay Area

Gina Baleria, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication & Media Studies, Sonoma State University; Host, News in Context Podcast

Brad Erickson, Executive Director, Theatre Bay Area

Armando Fox, Musician, computer science professor, theater maker and arts advocate and technologist Margo Hall, Actor/director/educator, UC Berkeley, Chabot College

Kevin Kosik, Executive Director, Book Club of California

John Maull, Product Marketing Lead, Square

Janice E. Sager, Nonprofit Financial and Business Management Consultant

Todd Stein, VP of Digital Marketing, PeytonDigital

Anne W. Smith, Arts Management Consultant and Educator

Anne Younan, General Manager, City Lights Theater Company of San Jose

