Theatre Bay Area Announces New Board Officers

Theatre Bay Area (TBA), the San Francisco Bay Area's theatre arts service organization, announced today its newly elected slate of officers to its board of directors. TBA has announces Dr. Anne W. Smith, longtime Bay Area arts leader and administrator, will serve as board president for the next year.

This change in organization leadership follows an announcement last month that Brad Erickson would be leaving the executive director position. Erickson is set to depart at the end of the calendar year after 18 years of service.

"After participating as a Theatre Bay Area Board member for many seasons with Brad Erickson as our superb executive director, I am delighted to be involved in leading our organization through a period of transition, development, and growth to identify another transformational leader for the years to come," states Smith.

Erickson concurs, "I am delighted to be partnering with Anne Smith as TBA's new board president. Anne's long service on Theatre Bay Area's board of directors and her years of experience in arts leadership will serve TBA well as we embark on a transition to a new executive director."

Smith takes leadership of a board compiled of other Bay Area theatre leaders and enthusiastic theatre supporters from the private sector.

Officers of Theatre Bay Area's board, elected to two-year terms, are:

· Dr. Anne W. Smith, President; Arts Management Consultant and Educator

· Andy Chan Donald, Vice President; Associate Artistic Director, American Conservatory Theater

· Janice E. Sager, Vice President; Nonprofit Financial and Business Management Consultant

· S. Shafer Mazow, Treasurer; Executive Director, Z Space

· Anne Younan, Secretary; General Manager, City Lights Theater Company of San Jose

Additional board members:

· Gina Baleria, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication & Media Studies, Sonoma State University; Host, News in Context Podcast

· Brad Erickson, Executive Director, Theatre Bay Area

· Armando Fox, Musician, computer science professor, theater maker and arts advocate and technologist

· Margo Hall, Artistic Director, Lorraine Hansberry Theatre; Actor/director/educator, UC Berkeley, Chabot College

· Jeanette Harrison, Chair, TBA Theatre Services Committee; Co-Founder/Artistic Director, AlterTheater

· Kevin Kosik, CFRE, Executive Director, Book Club of California

· John Maull, Marketing Consultant

· Richard Merrill, Associate Partner of Strategic Advisory Services, Eliré

· Dawn Monique Williams, Director/Choreographer; Associate Artistic Director, Aurora Theatre Company