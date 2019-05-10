The Empress Theatre Presents Yngwie Malmsteen, May 10

May. 10, 2019  

The Empress Theatre Presents Yngwie Malmsteen, May 10

The Empress Theatre proudly presents world-renowned guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen with opener Paralandra and Sunlord.

Direct from Stockholm, Sweden! Yngwie Malmsteen's career has spanned over 40 years with over twenty albums to his name. Drawing influence from classical composers such as Bach, Paganini, and Vivaldi, Yngwie is responsible for birthing the neo-classical genre to the world of rock.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $35 Upper Balcony, $45 Lower Balcony, $55 Loge, and $65 Orchestra. PLEASE NOTE Only Orchestra and Table seating will be allowed on the dance floor. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.

The Empress Theatre is operated and maintained by the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation, Inc, a non-profit public benefit corporation. Built in 1911, the Empress Theatre is a historical landmark located in the heart of downtown Vallejo, California.



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • The Empress Theatre Presents Yngwie Malmsteen, May 10
  • Cutting Ball Theater Presents THE BALD SOPRANO
  • Cutting Ball Theater Announces 2019/2020 Season
  • David Sedaris and WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Head to Luther Burbank Center
  • Shotgun Players Presents KILL MOVE PARADISE
  • Victorian Music Hall To Benefit 2019 Christmas Revels

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup