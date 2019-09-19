TRAIN STOP To Screen At The Valley Film Festival

TRAIN STOP, a short film about a romantic encounter in a train station, will screen at The Valley Film Festival, September 25- 29th at the Laemmle Noho 7 in North Hollywood. Part of "Girls on Film" Short Film Program, the film was produced by, directed by and composed by women.

In the film, that made its World Premiere in June at Dances With Films, tells the story of two busy professionals confront their undeniable attraction - and their personal demons - during a chance encounter at a train station. Produced by Laura Hauschild, directed by Auden Bui and written by Mark Cornell, "Train Stop" stars Sherman Oaks resident James Babbin, who also served as Executive Producer, and Sage Porter as the two "strangers on a train." Cinematographer Matthew Halla, Composer Maria Newman and Music Director/Supervisor Scott Hosfeld complete the creative team.

"Chance encounters have become part of our culture as our lives are so fast-paced yet often lonely," says director Bui. "Mark's script captures a segment of time where anything can happen - and isn't that what we are all hoping for at some point in our increasingly lonely existence?"

According to EP and star Babbin, "I think these days we are very interconnected through technology but somehow have lost the true, intimate connections we all crave. And we go through life seeking that magical moment with someone, we know that the possibility is there. Mark wrote a remarkable play with excellent dialogue, and Auden's direction really created a cinematic experience. Also, Maria score adds so much about the mood of our story."

Since its premiere in 2001, alongside the grand reopening of Pacific Theatres at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, The Valley Film Festival holds the proud title of being the first film festival in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley. Their mission is to further the education, production, and distribution of filmmaking in The Valley, with a goal of bringing together established filmmakers, emerging talent, and their audiences on the studio backlot - just North of Hollywood.

For tickets, go to: VFF: 2019 Schedule





