THE WOMEN IN THEATRE PROJECT Comes to Feinstein's at The Nikko

Feinstein's at the Nikko, San Francisco's leading Cabaret Club, will host The Women in Theatre Project on May 24th, 2025. Based on personal interviews with prominent women in the theatre industry, this show delves into the highs and lows of the creative process, and highlights the fundamentals of what it takes to be a healthy and successful artist.

With music and lyrics by Jen Coogan, direction by Susan Boulanger, and music direction by Jessica Igarashi. Cast to be announced soon!

The Women in Theatre Project plays Feinstein's at the Nikko (222 Mason St. San Francisco) on May 24th, at 8 pm. Cover charges are $51.73 ($41.00 + $10.73 fees)

