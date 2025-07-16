THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA Returns to Redwood City for Free Shakespeare in the Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco Shakespeare Festival is bringing its celebrated Free Shakespeare in the Park program back to Redwood City for a fourteenth summer, presenting The Two Gentlemen of Verona at Red Morton Park from August 9 to August 24. Performances will take place Saturdays and Sundays at 6:00 PM and run approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

This new take on Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy follows two young men on a journey from a small Midwestern town to the dream-drenched coast of California. As they chase reinvention, love, and ambition, mistaken identities and misguided affections lead to laughs and revelations about what friendship and loyalty really mean.

Director Ely Sonny Orquiza infuses the piece with a bold, contemporary vision rooted in equity and representation. Assistant Director Katja Rivera calls it “a classic romcom that blends humor with social insight,” and notes her excitement in working with Orquiza and the talented ensemble to bring this vibrant story to life.

First performed by the Festival in 2010 and later adapted for its Shakespeare on Tour program, The Two Gentlemen of Verona remains one of the company’s most accessible and audience-friendly comedies. Festival Executive Director Toby Leavitt emphasized, “Providing access to high-quality cultural experiences, free of charge, is a core part of our mission. We’re proud to offer professional theatre in such an accessible way.”

2025 Free Shakespeare in the Park: The Two Gentlemen of Verona

Redwood City – Red Morton Park

(Vera Ave & Valota Rd)

August 9 (Sat) – 6:00 PM (preview)

August 10 (Sun) – 6:00 PM (opening)

August 16, 17, 23, 24 (Sat–Sun) – 6:00 PM

Additional Tour Dates & Locations

Cupertino – Memorial Park Amphitheater

July 19–27 (previews), August 2 (opening), August 3 – 6:00 PM

San Francisco – McLaren Park, Jerry Garcia Amphitheater

August 30–September 7 – 2:00 PM

San Francisco – Sue Bierman Park

September 13–21 – 2:00 PM

Admission is free. Bring a blanket, a picnic, and enjoy professional outdoor theatre under the summer sky. For details and directions, visit sfshakes.org.