THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes To South Bay Musical Theatre This Fall

South Bay Musical Theatre will present The Sound of Music from September 27 through October 18, 2025, at the Saratoga Civic Theater. Directed by SBMT Artistic Director Walter M. Mayes, with choreography by Francesca Cipponeri, music direction by George Yefchak, and vocal direction by Rachel Michelberg, this new production brings fresh energy to one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals.

With music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, The Sound of Music features timeless songs including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss,” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.” Inspired by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp, the Tony- and Oscar-winning story follows Maria, a spirited young postulant who becomes governess to the seven children of Captain Georg von Trapp in Austria on the eve of World War II. Through music, kindness, and joy, she transforms their household and finds love—just as the Nazi occupation threatens everything.

“The Sound of Music is a show that lives in people’s hearts,” says Mayes. “It reminds us that even when the world is filled with uncertainty, we can still choose love, light, and family. This cast brings extraordinary warmth and vitality to a production that’s both joyful and deeply moving.”

Cast highlights include Lauren D’Ambrosio as Maria, Brad Satterwhite as Captain von Trapp, and Kama Belloni as Mother Abbess, alongside a full company featuring community favorites and a double-cast lineup of von Trapp children.

Performances take place at the Saratoga Civic Theater, 13777 Fruitvale Avenue, Saratoga, CA. Tickets range from $27–$59, with senior discounts available. Season subscribers receive priority seating and special pricing. Tickets are on sale now at SouthBayMT.com or by calling (408) 266-4734.