THE OUTSIDERS to be Presented in BroadwaySF's 2026/27 Season

The musical is adapted from S.E. HINTON’s seminal novel and FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA’s iconic film.
THE OUTSIDERS, winner of four 2024 Tony Awards—including Best Musical—will anchor BroadwaySF’s 2026/27 season. 2025/26 season members will receive exclusive priority access to guarantee their seats when the full 2026/27 season is announced early next year. Current BroadwaySF members can renew their 2025/26 season memberships now through their BroadwaySF account or by calling BroadwaySF Audience Services at 888-746-1799 (Option 2). New 2025/26 season memberships (starting at $408) go on sale Tuesday, April 1 at 11a.m.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”
Adapted from S.E. HINTON’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.
THE OUTSIDERS features Scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP FEATURING Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, Projection Design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick & Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by ALBERTO “ALBEE” ALVARADO, Makeup Design by TISHONNA FERGUSON, Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel. Music Direction & Additional Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley. Casting is by THE TRC COMPANY/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.
