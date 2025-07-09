THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW is Coming to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag queen powerhouses BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon are coming back to town with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. Directed, produced, and written by BenDeLaCreme, this year’s 30-city tour will stop at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre on Friday, December 19 at 7 p.m.



Throughout the show’s 8-year history Jinkx and DeLa have met sentient Christmas treats, twisted space-time with Dickensian Ghosts, escaped the meta clutches of their own holiday traditions, and led a harrowing rescue mission in the Nutcracker's Land of Sweets. You never know what wild and unexpected sleigh ride these queens have in store! Whatever the twists and turns, fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, side-splitting gags, brand new songs, heartfelt storytelling, thrilling dance numbers, and iconic costumes. Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as "the reigning queens of Christmas," this show is not only a moment of respite, but a celebration of community, at a time when we need it most of all.



BenDeLaCreme says, "Jinkx and I are honored and grateful to continue our favorite holiday tradition with all of you. I cannot overstate the impact that gathering with our community and allies over the years has made on my ability to keep going. To believe in a future where things are merry and bright year-round. These rooms full of good faith and uproarious laughter continue to heal my heart. Our intention with this show has always been about creating a space for our audiences to feel that too."



Monsoon says, “In a world where A.I. can plop out a dimestore ripoff in a matter of moments, I take pride in the annual, painstaking efforts we take to bring our brand new, community driven theatre show, wherever we can - and are most needed to bring the cheer. This year, as you can expect, DeLa and I are going hard to combat the daily devastation with magic and mirth.”



This marks the dynamic duo’s 7th live holiday show production, following the massive success of six previous holiday tours, and a cult-classic holiday film (The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special in 2020). Since its inception, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show has premiered a brand-new show every year—a major achievement for two drag artists who tour annually at this scale.



The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show 2025 tour is written by BenDeLaCreme with additional writing by Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, and produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents.