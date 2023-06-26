THE GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE: THE HOLIDAY EPISODES Returns to the Victoria Theater in November

Now in it’s 18th year, The eagerly-awaited San Francisco tradition, The Golden Girls Live: The Holiday Episodes, will return to the Victoria Theater, Opening November 30th. Directed by D’Arcy Drollinger

Heklina, who played Dorothy Zbornak since the iteration of the production in 2006, passed away in April of this year. The cast and crew are honored to announce the legendary Coco Peru will be stepping in to perform as Dorothy in this year’s run!

“Losing Heklina was a huge blow to the community and to myself”, says Drollinger. “She was my producing partner and a friend for over thirty years. We had all decided years ago that this show was too important to ever let go. In the spirit of keep the show and Heklina’s legacy alive; and after much consideration, we asked Coco Peru to join the cast. I was thrilled when she said yes.”

"Although her shoes can never be filled, I'm honored to step in for my good friend and drag sister, Heklina, in the role of Dorothy Zbornak,” Says Coco. “I believe with all my heart that Heklina would give me her blessing, and then call me a "cu*t!”

Take four drag legends, cast them in two parody Xmas episodes of the uproarious TV show: THE GOLDEN GIRLS, and you have the perfect holiday event for the entire family! This drag send-up and heart-felt tribute to the characters the entire world has come to know and love, features Coco Peru (Dorothy), Matthew Martin (Blanche), D’Arcy Drollinger (Rose), and Holotta Tymes (Sophia). Also featuring Manuel Caneri and Tom Shaw on the piano.



Shows are at The Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St. (btwn. Mission & Capp Sts.) SF, CA 94103. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday August 22nd.

History of The Golden Girls: The Christmas Episodes

The Golden Girls: Live on stage in SF started performances in 2006 in the front parlor of a Victorian Mansion in the Western Addition. The shows quickly became more and more popular with the shows being performed twice annually - for a month every June and for a month each December. As The Golden Girls became more popular, they moved to larger quarters of sold out-runs at Mama Calizo’s Voice Factory and then to CounterPULSE. In 2011 the show moved to the 500-seat Victoria Theatre, where it has enjoyed many great years to sold out houses.



The Golden Girls TV shows (which began airing 30 years ago) is an American sitcom, created by Susan Harris, that originally aired on NBC from Sept. 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. It starred veteran TV actors Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty. The Golden Girls received critical acclaim throughout most of its run and won several awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series twice. It also won three Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Each of the 4 stars received an Emmy Award (from multiple nominations during the series' run), making it one of only 3 sitcoms in the award's history to achieve this. The series also ranked among the 10 ten highest-rated programs for 6 out of its 7 seasons. In 2014, the Writers Guild Of America placed the sitcom at No. 69 in their list of the "101 Best Written TV Series Of All Time”.

This year’s episodes to be announced.