THE GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE: THE CHRISTMAS EPISODES is Coming to the Curran Theatre

Director D’Arcy Drollinger has revealed the two episodes that will be brought to life at the historic Curran Theatre as part of The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes, taking place for a limited engagement beginning Thursday, December 4 and running through Sunday, December 21, 2025.



This year’s episodes are:

“What A Difference A Date Makes” – Dorothy reconnects with the high school boy who infamously stood her up at prom — only to discover the truth behind his absence, and confront her mother in the process.



“The Artist” – Blanche, Rose, and Dorothy each secretly agree to pose nude for a charming sculptor, sparking rivalry and laughs — while Sophia devotes herself to one-upmanship with a prankster.

Directed by D’Arcy Drollinger, this drag send-up and heartfelt tribute to the characters the entire world has come to know and love features the return of Coco Peru (Dorothy), Matthew Martin (Blanche), D’Arcy Drollinger (Rose), and Holotta Tymes (Sophia). The cast also features Manuel Caneri, Michael Phillis, and Tom Shaw on the piano.



Cindy Fee—the voice of The Golden Girls theme song, “Thank You for Being a Friend”—will return to BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre to perform throughout opening weekend of The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes. Patrons attending performances on December 4, 5, 6, and 7 will get the opportunity to see Fee perform the iconic theme song live from the Curran Theatre stage.



The Golden Girls Live began in the front parlor of a Victorian mansion in San Francisco’s Western Addition, where its charm quickly captured the hearts of local audiences. What started as a small, spirited production grew into a twice-yearly tradition, with month-long runs each June and December. As demand surged, the show moved to larger venues—including sold-out engagements at Mama Calizo’s Voice Factory and CounterPULSE. In 2011, it found a new home at the 500-seat Victoria Theatre, where it continued to play to packed houses and delighted fans for many memorable years. In 2024, the production moved to the historic Curran Theatre, marking an exciting new chapter for the beloved show.



Between 1985–1992, millions of viewers tuned in weekly to the NBC television series, The Golden Girls, bringing the voice of Cindy Fee singing the Andrew Gold song, "Thank You for Being a Friend," to a national audience every Saturday night. The show, and Fee's theme song, became so iconic that even U.S. President Barack Obama released a video of himself grooving to Fee's performance.



After The Golden Girls' star Betty White’s death in 2021, the popular sitcom and Fee's opening theme song was streamed 384 million times in one week alone. During the COVID-19 "Lockdown TV Phenomenon"] in 2020, Hulu viewers streamed 11 million hours of The Golden Girls in April alone, providing extensive renewed exposure to Fee's performance. Despite the show's nearly 40-year tenure, The Golden Girls continues to attract a mass audience and Fee remains a fan-favorite.



