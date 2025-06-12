THE COPACABANA SUPPER CLUB Extends at The Henry J. Kaiser Center For The Arts

Based on audience excitement and feeedback, The Copacabana Supper Club—a new immersive theatrical entertainment experience—has extended its engagement at the newly renovated Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts (former Oakland Civic Auditorium), the historic venue on the shores of Lake Merritt in downtown Oakland. Tickets (ranging in price from $50–$85) are now on sale.



Described as a “feast for the senses,” the experience begins on the Center's stunning new lakeview terrace, set beneath its beautifully sculpted arches and overlooking Lake Merritt. The first part of the experience takes place in the Lounge, where guests have an opportunity to mingle, enjoy festive drinks, and Brazilian snacks and groove to the music. From the lounge, guests are then ushered to the top floor and enter the Copacabana Supper Club—as if stepping into a club on the streets of Rio. It is an immersive world of vibrant colors, swirling colored lights, and tables encircling the central show stage.



The experience comes to life with actors, singers, and dancers moving throughout the club as the drama unfolds around the guest. The show unites acclaimed Bay Area artists with a visionary creative team from New York and Rio de Janeiro, and features homemade themed snacks and bites like empanadas and shareable platters from Oakland's Chef Nelson of Sobre Mesa. Bottle parades and festive cocktails add to the vibrant atmosphere, transforming the evening into more than just a night out—it's a passion-fueled celebration of flavor, fun, and unforgettable indulgence! Please note: a two-beverage minimum applies per guest.



“Launching this show through the production residency, in cooperation with Rhizome Productions, has been so much fun and we are especially grateful for and excited about the audience enthusiasm. Being able to respond to that both with an extension of the run as well as with tweaks to the event to make it even better are what this project is all about,” said Terri Trotter, CEO of the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts.



The Copacabana Supper Club residency is created in partnership with Rhizome Consulting. The production will feature Rio de Janeiro actor and entertainer, Glauco Araujo as ‘Carioca,' the Master of Ceremonies; Joining Araujo is a talented cast of Bay Area professional talent, including: Phoenyx Rose (The Morena), Carla Santos (Daisy/Chacrete), Sierra Bolar (Kiwi/Chacrete), Lady H (CoCo/Chacrete), Glauco Araujo (The Carioca), great - (Key Lime), Erika Richardson (JuJuBe/Chacrete), and Clarissa Nichole (Ginger/Chacrete),



Further, local Bay Area professional musicians include Larry Dunlap (piano and music direction); Tim Devine (saxophone), Konstantins Jemeljanovas (trumpet), Christian Pepin (Percussion), Sascha Jacobsen (bass); Eric Swinderman (guitar), Jeff Hanson and Sylvia Cuenca (drums) .



The creative team for The Copacabana Supper Club includes Kristopher McDowell (director), Silvana Sousa (choreographic consultant), Erin Rose Solorio (choreographer for “Puro Extace” and “Gimme Love”), Chrei Torres (production stage manager).



For more information, visit: hjkarts.org