THE CHRISTMAS BALLET Returns With Ballet, Tap, Jazz Treats

Smuin kicks off the holidays with the welcome return of The Christmas Ballet, a program featuring two acts packed to the brim with both breathtaking classical ballet and festive contemporary numbers. The beloved Bay Area tradition will bring back time-honored favorites and unveil brand new surprises set to holiday tunes and incorporating ballet, tap, jazz, and swing. The first act, Classical Christmas, features dancers costumed in snow-white ensembles performing flawless ballets celebrating the holiday season. The Cool Christmas second act brings a red-hot costume change along with a medley of lively modern numbers, including the iconic "Santa Baby" featuring a 42-foot long feather boa. "Sheer joy...the finest toast to the season," declared the San Francisco Chronicle. The Christmas Ballet will tour the Bay Area, beginning with shows in Walnut Creek (November 22-23), continuing in Mountain View (November 29-December 1), San Francisco (December 12-23), and finishing up after Christmas in Carmel (December 28-29). Tickets ($25-$97) are available by calling the individual venues (see below for details) or visiting www.smuinballet.org.

This year marks the 25th edition of The Christmas Ballet, which premiered in 1995. Along with a return to Michael Smuin's original pieces, the company will unwrap new surprises from Smuin's beloved Ballet Master Amy London, as well as both former and current Smuin artists.

The first act, Classical Christmas, will unveil a world premiere from Amy London set to "Still, Still, Still," as well as traditional favorites such as Michael Smuin's "Bach Magnificat" and "Wassail."

The Cool Christmas second act features a spirited medley of contemporary festive numbers. Premiering works include a brand-new pas de deux set to "Silver Bells" by former Smuin artist Rex Wheeler and a spirited and festive tap dance to "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" by Smuin artist Tessa Barbour. Among favorites returning to the stage are Smuin's nod to Hanukkah, "Licht bensh'n," a rollicking Elvis tribute in "Blue Christmas," and the Latin-inspired "La Calandria," as well as a charming sock-hop in "Winter Weather," and dancing conifers in "Droopy Little Christmas Tree." Also on the bill is Smuin's iconic "Santa Baby" featuring the "world's longest feather boa." This year, Smuin will present a LGBTQ+ performance in San Francisco on Thursday, December 19, with special guest Lady Camden in the role of "Santa Baby."

WALNUT CREEK:

November 22-23, 2019

7:30 pm Friday

2:00 pm & 7:30 pm Saturday

Lesher Center for the Arts

1601 Civic Drive (at Locust), Walnut Creek

(925) 943-7469 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($25-$89)

MOUNTAIN VIEW:

November 29-December 1, 2019

2:00pm & 7:30 pm Friday

2:00 pm & 7:30 pm Saturday

2:00 pm Sunday

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

500 Castro Street (at Mercy), Mountain View

(650) 903-6000 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($25-$93)

SAN FRANCISCO:

December 12-23, 2019

7:30pm Thursday, December 12

7:30pm Friday, December 13

2:00pm & 7:30pm Saturday, December 14

2:00pm Sunday, December 15

2:00pm Wednesday, December 18

7:30pm Thursday, December 19

7:30pm, Friday, December 20

2:00pm & 7:30pm Saturday, December 21

2:00pm Sunday, December 22

2:00pm & 7:30pm Monday, December 23

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts

YBCA Theater

700 Howard Street (at Third)

(415) 912-1899 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($25-$97)

CARMEL:

December 28-29, 2019

7:30 pm Saturday

2:00 pm Sunday

Sunset Center

San Carlos Street (between 8th and 10th), Carmel

(831) 620-2048 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($63-$83)

Discounts are available for students and groups of 10 or more.





