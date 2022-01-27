THE ART OF THE BRICK Extends Its Run In San Francisco

Due to high demand, THE ART OF THE BRICK -a captivating exhibition featuring intriguing works of art by renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya-has been extended through Monday, May 30, 2022 at the historic 1 Grant Avenue in San Francisco. Adult ticket prices start at $22, and $19 for children ages 2-12, with VIP ticket options available. Tickets are online at www.artofthebrickexhibit.com.

The critically acclaimed collection features over 70 works of art made exclusively from one of the most recognizable toys in the world-the LEGO brick. Located in the heart of the city, THE ART OF THE BRICK offers visitors a reimagined museum-like experience, with breathtaking contemporary art at every turn. Exclusive to San Francisco is the world premiere of Sawaya's newest artwork, "Decisions," made up of more than 112,000 LEGO bricks. The floor-to-ceiling installation, complete with floating sculptures, invites guests to explore the emotions and consequences that accompany decisions while serving as a reminder that in the deepest depths of despair, hope is always present.

In addition to "Decisions," the exhibition includes original artworks as well as re-imagined versions of some of the world's most famous art masterpieces-like Van Gogh's Starry Night and Da Vinci's Mona Lisa-made exclusively from LEGO bricks. The collection also includes a gallery showcasing an innovative, multimedia collection of LEGO brick-infused photography that Sawaya produced in collaboration with award-winning photographer Dean West.

As guests immerse themselves in an exploration of creativity and history at THE ART OF THE BRICK, they will walk beside a 20-foot-long T-Rex dinosaur skeleton made out of bricks. The exhibit also features fan-favorite Yellow, a sculpture of a man ripping his chest open with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascading from the cavity.

Seen by more than 7 million people worldwide, THE ART OF THE BRICK has inspired creativity and wonder in fans of all ages in over 100 cities in 24 countries across 6 continents. CNN rated THE ART OF THE BRICK as one of the global "top ten must-see exhibitions," Londonist hailed the artist, "Sawaya's creations are legend, his skills remarkable, his patience unfathomable," and The New York Times proclaimed "...the playfulness is contagious."

THE ART OF THE BRICK is the first major exhibition to use LEGO bricks as the sole art medium. Sawaya transforms LEGO bricks into tremendous and thought-provoking sculptures, elevating the toy to the realm of art. Sawaya's ability to transform this common toy into something meaningful, his devotion to spatial perfection and the way he conceptualizes action, enables him to elevate what almost every child has played with into the status of contemporary art.