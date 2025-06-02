Symphony San Jose Extends Executive Artistic Director's Contract Through The 2027/2028 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As Symphony San Jose wraps up its 2025/2026 season with this weekend's performances, its board of directors has announced that it has signed CEO and Executive Artistic Director Robert Massey to a three-year contract extension, securing the orchestra's leadership through the 2027/2028 season.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the momentum Robert and his team have created,” said Nancy Johnson, Symphony San Jose Board Chair. “Subscriptions and single ticket sales are increasing by double-digit percentages each season, a suite of new education programs now serves an additional 9,000 students in our community, and we recently received a $1 million bequest – the second-largest gift in the institution's history.”

Robert joined Symphony San Jose in June 2022. He came to San Jose with an extensive background in arts administration, including past CEO roles with the Opera Festival of Chicago, Jacksonville Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, and Orchestra Iowa. Prior to those, he served in leadership positions with the Washington National Opera, “The President's Own” U.S. Marine Band, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra. He holds degrees in trumpet performance from Boston's New England Conservatory and the Paris Conservatory.

“I'm excited to continue my work with the amazing musicians, board of directors, and staff of Symphony San Jose,” stated Robert. “San Jose has a thriving arts community and I believe we can serve as a model to other regions by showcasing what can happen when all parts of the cultural ecosystem come together as one.”

Symphony San Jose's unique artistic identity has enabled it to become one of San Jose's premiere cultural institutions. One of few orchestras that do not employ a music director, its unique and innovative business model instead utilizes a roster of distinguished guest conductors working alongside the Executive Artistic Director and orchestra, which is comprised of some of the best musicians in the Bay Area. With an annual operating budget of nearly $4 million, the Symphony offers classical performances, popular concerts, education and community programs, and a variety of special activities. It is an anchor tenant of San Jose's magnificently restored California Theatre, with additional performances given throughout the South Bay.

Robert and his wife, Lisa, a professional violist, live in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood. Their daughter, Elsie, is a senior at Illinois State University, where she studies Zoology and Conservation Biology.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 13% Nicole Scherzinger - Sunset Boulevard - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds