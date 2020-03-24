Streaming Tickets Now Available For TheatreWorks's THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley announces that tickets are now on sale for audiences to view via digital streaming the Northern California Premiere of Laurel Ollstein's They Promised Her the Moon. The hit production was forced to shutter a week after beginning performances on March 4, cancelling all future performances to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Fortunately, TheatreWorks was able to record early performances and is offering the public access to stream They Promised Her the Moon. Those purchasing a ticket (and those who have already purchased tickets to cancelled performances) will receive an email with a link that enables one-time-only access to the video. The link will remain active until Sunday, April 12, allowing patrons to choose a convenient time to watch the play from the comfort of their homes. For more information and tickets (available now through Wednesday, March 25 at a pay-what-you-can price) the public may visit TheatreWorks.org-the box office can be reached by phone at (650) 463-1960 and by email at boxoffice@theatreworks.org.

Sharing the story of world record-holding aviator Jerrie Cobb, who was selected as the first female astronaut candidate and fought to fly among the stars, They Promised Her the Moon received praise from audiences and critics alike. The Mercury News lauded the "stellar production" and Palo Alto Weekly called the play "simply stunning."

"We've suffered a setback, but our spirit is not dimmed in the least," says Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley, "In 1609, William Shakespeare's company was forced to leave London because of the plague. While they were away, he wrote the play King Lear. As we all navigate these difficult and rapidly changing times, I hope our entire theatre family will continue to celebrate the human spirit with all of us, the artists and staff of TheatreWorks."

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, currently presenting its 50th Anniversary Season, is the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award. With over 100,000 patrons per year, the Palo Alto-based theatre company has captured a national reputation for artistic innovation and integrity, often presenting Bay Area theatregoers with their first look at acclaimed musicals, comedies, and dramas, directed by award-winning local and guest directors, and performed by professional actors cast locally and from across the country.





