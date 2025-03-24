Steinway Society Presents Classical Pianist Florian Noack Live In Cupertino

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Belgian pianist Florian Noack's program offers a captivating journey through rich landscapes of romantic and early 20th century music, blending intense emotion, vivid storytelling, and virtuosity.

The concert is Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. in Cupertino's Visual and Performing Arts Center at DeAnza College. A meet-the-artist opportunity follows the concert. Tickets are available at www.steinwaysociety.com.

THE PROGRAM:

Brahms, Two Rhapsodies, Op. 79

1. Agitato (B Minor)

2. Molto passionato, ma non troppo allegro (G Minor)

Rimsky-Korsakov, Scheherazade, Op. 35 (arr. Florian Noack)

1. The Sea and Sinbad's Ship

2. The Story of the Kalendar Prince

3. The Young Prince and the Young Princess

4. Festival at Baghdad. The Sea. The Ship Breaks against a Cliff …

Ravel, Gaspard de la nuit

1. Ondine

2. Le gibet

3. Scarbo

Ravel, Five o'Clock Foxtrot (arr. Henri Gil-Marchex)

Gershwin, Selected Songs (arr. Florian Noack)

1. What Causes That

2. How Long Has This Been Going On

3. Slap That Bass

TICKETS: Prices listed include all fees.

Single Tickets: $53 to $78

General Admission: $78/$68/$58

Senior & student: $73/$63/$53

Student Rush at the door: $20

Livestream online: $26.75 per household. / All concerts are recorded live and made available for unlimited listens for 48 hours.

Purchase Tickets: https://steinwaysociety.com/tickets

Box Office: 408.300.5635

Florian Noack (born 1990) is a Belgian pianist renowned for his virtuosity, innovative programming, and championing of rare romantic and post-romantic repertoire. He began piano studies at age 4 and by 12 joined the Queen Elisabeth Chapel's program for exceptional young talents. Noack has won numerous prestigious awards, including the ECHO Klassik for Young Artist of the Year, Diapason d'Or of the Year, Octave de la Musique for Artist of the Year, and prizes at the Rachmaninoff, Robert Schumann, and Cologne international piano competitions.

He is celebrated for his transcriptions of orchestral works by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, and Rimsky-Korsakov for solo piano. In addition to a busy international concert schedule, Noack has recorded several critically praised albums showcasing lesser-known composers like Lyapunov alongside his own transcriptions. He joined the Fratres Trio in 2016, exploring early 20th century crossover repertoire between classical and jazz.

Noack previously taught at the Cologne Musikhochschule and currently serves on faculty at the Conservatoire Royal de Liège.

