Sofiane Pamart Will Make San Francisco Debut at BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre

French piano virtuosoÂ Sofiane Pamartâ€”known for his genre-defying compositions and evocative storytelling through musicâ€”will make his highly anticipated San Francisco debut atÂ BroadwaySFâ€™sÂ Curran TheatreÂ (445 Geary St., San Francisco) onÂ Sunday, September 7 at 8 p.m.Â Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. PT.Â Prices are subject to change without notice.



Hailed as one of the most influential pianists of his generation, Pamart is a trailblazer in the contemporary classical world, seamlessly bridging the gap between classical piano and hip-hop culture. His music, often described as poetic and adventurous, has captivated audiences worldwide. From being the first-and-only pianist in history to sell out Accor Arena Bercy stadium in Paris to his collaborations with International Artists including Sia, Pamart has established himself as a force redefining the role of the modern pianist.



Sofiane Pamart has been named Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Republic.