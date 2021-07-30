Smuin Announces Return To Theatres With Patsy Cline Ballet, Works By Val Caniparoli & More

Following 18 months of inventive virtual and outdoor performances, Smuin Contemporary Ballet returns with a stellar lineup for its 2021/22 season, kicking off with a virtual series revisiting Michael Smuin favorites, followed by the return of live, in-person performances on stages in San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Mountain View, and Carmel.

Each series of live stage performances will also be offered as a streaming on-demand option to home audiences. Smuin's 28th season will include the company premiere of award-winning choreographer Gina Patterson's You Are Here, the return of Amy Seiwert's highly praised Renaissance set to the music of Kitka Women's Vocal Ensemble, plus the revival of acclaimed dancemaker Val Caniparoli's quirky Confessions. Sensational new works by Smuin artists Tessa Barbour and Brennan Wall, debuted in the 2021 Choreography Showcase, will be expanded and premiered on the company's mainstage.

Smuin's 2021/22 season, unveiled by Artistic Director Celia Fushille, launches in the fall with the virtual series Limitless Michael Smuin, offering a look at some of the late founder's most celebrated works. First to be streamed is Smuin's Stabat Mater, honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Next, the company will offer rare looks at three of Smuin's wildly inventive story ballets: the clever and daring Cyrano, followed by the charming Pinocchio and the swashbuckling Zorro! Live performances around the Bay Area will kick off in November with Smuin's wildly popular The Christmas Ballet, returning for the holiday season with its signature collection of festive classics plus the addition of two all-new surprises. The Christmas Ballet will be performed once again at theatres in Walnut Creek, Mountain View, San Francisco, and Carmel.

The new year will launch with live performances around the Bay of Dance Series 1: Love, Smuin, featuring the company premiere of Gina Patterson's emotionally powerful You Are Here, Amy Seiwert's Dear Miss Cline set to the iconic recordings of Patsy Cline, and the revival of Seiwert's Been Through Diamonds, her first ballet as Smuin's Choreographer-in-Residence in 2008. In the spring, Dance Series 2: P.S. Forever Smuin will also tour the Bay, featuring Val Caniparoli's Confessions, a collection of nine playful dances set to a contemporary soundtrack in the baroque style. This mixed repertory program will also include the return of Amy Seiwert's inventive Renaissance, and the mainstage premiere of two pieces choreographed by Smuin artists Tessa Barbour and Brennan Wall.

For subscriptions or more information, the public may call (415) 912-1899 or visit www.smuinballet.org. Single tickets go on sale early September.