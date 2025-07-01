Single Tickets for San Francisco Symphony's 2025–26 Season Go On Sale July 19

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The San Francisco Symphony has announced that single tickets for all 2025–26 season concerts will go on sale Saturday, July 19. Tickets will be available in person at the Davies Symphony Hall box office starting at 10:00am PT, with online and phone orders opening at 12:00pm PT via sfsymphony.org and 415.864.6000.

The upcoming season features a wide range of performances, from classical staples and choral masterworks to genre-bending collaborations with rock, film, and gaming icons. Newly announced additions to the season include:

Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton (Nov. 13–14), featuring Elfman, the SF Symphony Chorus, violinist Sandy Cameron, and visuals from Tim Burton’s films

Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy (Mar. 17), celebrating Final Fantasy XIV and XVI with conductor Arnie Roth and vocalist Amanda Achen

Lyle Lovett with the SF Symphony, presented in partnership with Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (Sept. 13)

The Decemberists with the SF Symphony, conducted by Edwin Outwater (Oct. 10)

Lux aeterna by Morten Lauridsen, performed by the SF Symphony Chorus and Chorus Director Jenny Wong (May 31)

The full 2025 Holidays with the Symphony lineup was also announced, with festive concerts including A Merry-Achi Christmas (Nov. 30), Christmas with the Count Basie Orchestra (Dec. 3), Peabo Bryson and Friends: Home for the Holidays (Dec. 16), and family-friendly film screenings of Frozen, The Holiday, and Home Alone, with the Symphony performing the scores live.

Additional highlights of the season include:

An Evening with Nicola Benedetti (Feb. 1)

Gautier Capuçon’s Gaïa (Nov. 16), a recital of world premieres by composers including Joe Hisaishi, Missy Mazzoli, and Max Richter

All-Mozart concerts conducted by Harry Bicket with soprano Golda Schultz and tenor Samuel White (Feb. 5–7)

The San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra (SFSYO) returns for a four-concert season led by Wattis Foundation Music Director Radu Paponiu, including works by Gabriela Ortiz, Mahler, Shostakovich, and more. Chamber music fans can look forward to six performances at Davies Symphony Hall and four concerts in the Legion of Honor Chamber Series.

Special Onsale Day Celebration: The first 200 people in line at the box office on July 19 will receive complimentary breakfast burritos and beverages from Cielito Lindo.

For full season details, visit sfsymphony.org/calendar. Subscribers and donors can purchase tickets in advance beginning July 1.

