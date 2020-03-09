Selkie Theatre Adds Performances of THE REVOLUTIONISTS By Lauren Gunderson

Selkie Theatre celebrates Women's History Month with the area premiere of The Revolutionists, a rebellious comedy by America's most-produced playwright Lauren Gunderson , directed by George B. Miller and running March 26- March 29 at the historic Ice House in Bethlehem.

Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this bold, brave and blisteringly funny new work set amidst the French Revolution's bloody Reign of Terror. Feminist playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday , former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris.



The Revolutionists is a dream-tweaked tale of violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters - and how we actually go about changing the world. It's a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection...that ends in a song and a scaffold.

"I love directing richly theatrical, fantastical scripts like The Revolutionists", says George Miller , "And it's so timely. Sassy, smart, brave woman asking ageless questions about art, protest, passion, and - perhaps most importantly - who gets to tell our stories."

Miller directs a four-women cast featuring Valley favorites Cheryl Moritz as Olympe de Gouges, Deirdre Van Walters as Marianne Angelle, Jen Santos as Charlotte Cordray, and Syd Stauffer as Marie Antoinette. Rounding out the sororité is Patti Squire as Stage Manager, Kate Scuffle as Dramaturg and Costumer, Graphic Design by Sandi Smith, and Charleyne Dautrement-Smith as French Culture Consultant.

The Revolutionists storms the Ice House stage one weekend only, from March 26 - 29, with evening performances at 8pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm. A candle-lit Opening Night Reception follows the Thursday, March 26 performance.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 student/senior. Seating is limited - tickets may be reserved at theatreselkie@gmail.com or by texting/calling 484-241-9591. The historic Ice House is located at 56 River Street (Sand Island) in downtown Bethlehem, PA.





