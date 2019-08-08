See The Forgotten Story Of THE OTHER MOZART At Hammer Theatre

The untold story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's prodigy sister comes to San Jose when the Hammer Theatre presents The Other Mozart. Sylvia Milo's award-winning production tells the true story of keyboard virtuoso and composer Nannerl Mozart who performed throughout Europe with her brother to equal acclaim, but whose work and story were almost lost to history. Composed from a series of humorous and heartbreaking letters sent between Mozart family members, the play is set in a stunning 18-foot diameter dress and features a powerhouse solo performance. It has been presented to acclaim Off-Broadway, in London, and internationally.

Described by The New York Times as "strikingly beautiful," this one-woman drama of the struggle between virtuosity and misogyny transports the audience into a world of outsized beauty and elegance. The Other Mozart will be presented 7:30pm, September 26 and 7:30pm, September 27 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For more information and tickets ($25-$35), the public may visit www.hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

Playwright and solo-performer Sylvia Milo has been seen in a wide variety of roles, from Bob Dylan in the OBIE Award-winning The West Village Fragments by Peculiar Works, to Ophelia in the The Ophelia Landscape at the Mark Morris Center, and Hamlet in an all-female version of Hamlet, which she also adapted and directed. Milo is a graduate of New York University who went on to study at the Stella Adler Studio and Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute. She is also a classically trained violinist and has played with rock, jazz, and avant-garde bands across New York City venues, including Irving Plaza, The Knitting Factory, and Webster Hall.

The Hammer Theatre Center is a distinctive, state-of-the-art performance venue in the heart of downtown San José. Owned by the City of San José and operated by San José State University (SJSU), the Hammer Theatre's mission is to serve the community through artistically and educationally excellent programming that is expressive of the unique characteristics and diverse cultures that comprise Silicon Valley. The broader vision of the Hammer includes arts, innovation, and technology programming on the Paseo de San Antonio, creating a vibrant pathway between SJSU and the Tech Museum and bridging the urban spaces from Saint James Park down to the South of First Avenue cultural district. The Hammer also aims to connect SJSU's more than 37,000 faculty, students, and staff with the downtown cultural and economic corridors.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You