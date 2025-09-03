San Jose Stage Company Unveils Its 43rd Season With MCNEAL & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Jose Stage Company unveils its 43rd Season, featuring five productions that showcase bold premieres, acclaimed dramas, and electrifying musicals. Running September 2025 through June 2026 at The Stage in downtown San Jose’s SoFA arts district, subscriptions ($190–$360) are now available at thestage.org.

The 2025/26 Season explores Dreams, Risk, and Reckoning, bringing to life powerful stories of ambition, survival, and the defining moments that shape us.

“Each story examines the high-wire act of survival—whether as an artist, a visionary, or simply a person trying to connect,” says Artistic Director Randall King. “This season presents a mix of bold new plays and celebrated musicals that are both entertaining and thought-provoking. We hope people leave energized and inspired by the courage and resilience that define the human spirit.”

SAN JOSE STAGE COMPANY • 2025-2026 Line Up

MCNEAL

By Ayad Akhtar – West Coast Premiere

September 24 - October 19, 2025 | Press Opening: September 27, 2025

San Jose Stage launches the season with the West Coast Premiere of McNeal, a provocative new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar. Following its acclaimed world premiere at Lincoln Center Theater, this razor-sharp drama explores technology’s growing impact on creative industries. When a Nobel Prize-winning novelist experiments with AI, the line between genius and fraud begins to blur—challenging everything he believes about art, authenticity, and human creativity.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Created by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux – Tony Award Nominee for Best Musical

November 19 - December 14, 2025 | Press Opening: November 22, 2025

The holidays will rock with Million Dollar Quartet, the smash-hit musical that brings audiences inside the legendary 1956 Sun Records recording session with Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins. This high-energy celebration of the birth of rock ’n’ roll earned multiple Tony Award nominations and continues to captivate with its unforgettable music and electric spirit.

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

By Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power – Tony Award Winner for Best Play

February 4 - March 1, 2026 | Press Opening: February 7, 2026

In the new year, The Stage presents The Lehman Trilogy, the Tony Award-winning epic by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power. Spanning 160 years, this sweeping drama chronicles the rise and fall of a single immigrant family whose ambitions shaped the American financial system. It is a powerful story of three brothers, one empire, and a legacy that continues to reverberate today.

THE COAST STARLIGHT

By Keith Bunin – Regional Premiere

April 1 - 26, 2026 | Press Opening: April 4, 2026

Keith Bunin’s The Coast Starlight offers a poignant story on missed connections and untold truths. Set aboard a train speeding along the West Coast, six strangers find themselves suspended between past and future. Through their intersecting stories, the play reveals the haunting weight of choices left unspoken.

WE WILL ROCK YOU

Featuring the Music of Queen – Olivier Award-Winning Musical

June 3 - 28, 2026 | Press Opening: June 6, 2026

The season concludes with the rock spectacle We Will Rock You, the international hit musical featuring Queen’s legendary catalog. Winner of the Laurence Olivier Audience Award, this electrifying production celebrates individuality, rebellion, and the unifying power of rock. In a world where conformity rules, only rock can set you free.

SUBSCRIPTIONS & TICKET INFORMATION

Subscriptions for the 43rd Season are now available, ranging from $190 to $360. Single tickets will go on sale soon. Visit thestage.org or call (408) 283-7142 to purchase.

ABOUT SAN JOSE STAGE COMPANY

San Jose Stage Company (The Stage) is the South Bay’s leading professional theatre and an award-winning cultural institution, acclaimed for producing bold, provocative works in an intimate Off-Broadway–style setting that ignites conversation and illuminates the human experience. Now in its 43rd Season, The Stage has mounted over 200 productions—including 20 world premieres and 50 new works—welcoming more than 20,000 patrons annually and employing over 150 local artists each year. Recipient of numerous honors, including the prestigious 2018 Paine Knickerbocker Award from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle, The Stage has established dynamic local and international partnerships that further extend its artistic impact. Continuing to expand its legacy as a vital force in Bay Area theatre, The Stage shapes cultural dialogue through artistry, innovation, and community engagement.

