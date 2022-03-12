San Jose Playhouse to Offer Free Tickets for Healthcare Workers

Healthcare workers deserve our utmost appreciation for their extraordinary service to the community during the pandemic. As a way to say thank you, San Jose Playhouse is offering complimentary tickets to the production of La Cage Aux Folles, the first production at 3Below Theaters since the venue was shuttered in March 2020. To request complimentary tickets for yourself or as a gift to a Healthcare Hero, visit sanjoseplayhouse.org/hero for details.

The San Jose Playhouse is located at 3Below Theaters & Cafe, 288 S. Second Street (corner of San Carlos Street) San Jose, CA 95113. There is validated parking in the garage directly above the venue. Tickets range from $25 to $55 and are available to purchase here.

San Jose Playhouse's 2022 season opens on April 2 (with previews on March 31 and April 1) with the much celebrated LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, starring STEPHEN GUGGENHEIM as Georges and ALAN PALMER as Albin.

"We've been patiently waiting for a slot in our production calendar that would match Mr. Palmer's availability so he could bring his considerable talent and experience to this role," said Executive Director Scott Guggenheim. "With the delays due to Covid, the opportunity presented itself to rearrange our season to add LA CAGE AUX FOLLES to the first slot, and now we can open our season with the only show to have won three TONY-Awards for Best Musical in three different years - for the original production in 1984, and for revivals in 2003 and 2010."

A natural for the role of Albin (La Cage's female impersonator) Mr. Palmer is best known for his one-man, off-Broadway tours de force "THE FABULOUS DIVAS OF BROADWAY" and "THE FABULOUS DIVAS of HOLLYWOOD," which he performed in New York and in national tours throughout the United States. Television audiences may know him best for his portrayal of Corcus on the Mighty Morphins Power Rangers television series. Albin's La Cage counterpart, Georges, will be played by Stephen Guggenheim, a former international Opera star who now serves as San Jose Playhouse's musical director and resident artist.

SYNOPSIS:

Georges is the owner of the La Cage Aux Folles nightclub, which features a drag show starring his partner and the love of his life, Albin. After twenty years of un-wedded bliss, Georges and his partner Albin face the hardest challenge of their relationship... meeting the parents of their son's fiance. Albin has always raised Georges' biological son, Jean-Michel, as his own. But when Jean-Michel falls in love and becomes engaged to the daughter of an ultra-conservative, anti-gay politician, Georges feels compelled to try to present a more "traditional" family to Jean-Michel's potential in-laws. When Albin tries and fails to take on a masculine persona in the role of Uncle Al, he gets more creative in order to find a way to be part of the "meet the parents" experience. Based on Jean Poiret's 1973 French play of the same name, the multi-Tony award-winning La Cage Aux Folles is a musical filled with delightful spectacle and great heart.

