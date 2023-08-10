San José Chamber Orchestra Reveals 2023-24 Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre Photo 3 Review: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre
Playwrights Foundation Announces Cohort For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, April 12-2 Photo 4 Playwrights Foundation Announces Cohort For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, April 12-21

San José Chamber Orchestra Reveals 2023-24 Season

San José Chamber Orchestra Reveals 2023-24 Season

San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) has announced its 33rd concert season. The programming includes seven concerts running from October, 2023 through May, 2024 with the addition of the company's annual collaboration with the Choral Project in December. Four different conductors will be taking the baton with fourteen soloists and an orchestra of twenty players. Said SJCO Music Director Barbara Day Turner, “We are excited to announce our 2023-2024 season---a veritable banquet of musical gems to be shared with classicists and explorers alike.”

 

All performances will take place at St. Francis Episcopal Church in the Willow Glen neighborhood of San José with the exception of the Choral Project which will be performed in Portola Valley and in Santa Clara. Details on all concerts are listed below.

 

1.     OPENING NIGHT  

Sunday October 15, 2023 at 7:00 pm

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1205 Pine Ave, San José

 

Conductor: Barbara Day Turner

Soloists: Liana Bérubé, violin

               Ivo Bokulic, viola

Program: 

Javier Alvarez: Metro Chabacano 

Manuel Ponce: Estampas Nocturnas

W. A. Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante (violin and viola)

 

 

2.     MYSTICISM     

Sunday November 12, 2023 at 7:00 pm

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1205 Pine Ave, San José

 

Conductor: Barbara Day Turner

Soloist: Evan Kahn, cello

 

Program:

John Tavener: Protecting the Veil

Stacy Garrop: Inner Demons

 

WINTER'S GIFTS: JOURNEYS

Annual collaboration with the CHORAL PROJECT.

See additional listing at end of this release

 

 

3.     CELEBRATION!!!

No better way to celebrate the new year!

Reception following the performance

Sunday December 31, 2023 at 3 pm

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1205 Pine Ave, San José

 

Conductor: Barbara Day Turner

Soloists: Jon Nakamatsu, piano

Jon and Alec Manasse, clarinets

 

Program: To Be Announced

 

 

4.     FANTASIA

Sunday February 11, 2024 at 3 pm

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1205 Pine Ave, San José

 

Conductor: Alyssa Wang, in her West Coast conducting debut

Soloists: James Blanchard, flute

               Matthieu Cognet, piano

 

Program:

Daniel Kidane: Be Still

Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Flute, Piano and Strings

Dobrinka Tabakova: Fantasy Homage a Schubert

Benjamin Britten: Young Apollo

 

 

 

5.     MANDOLIN MADNESS 

Sunday March 17, 2024 at 7 pm 

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1205 Pine Ave, San José

 

Conductor: Barbara Day Turner

Soloists: Mike Marshall and Catarina Lichtenberg, mandolinists

 

Program:

World premiere: A TALE of CAT and MIKE

Concerto for Two Mandolins by Evan Price co-commissioned by San José Chamber Orchestra, San Francisco Chamber Orchestra, Savannah Music Festival and the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra

 

 

6.     SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC 

Saturday April 27, 2024 at 7 pm

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1205 Pine Ave, San José

 

Performers: SJCO principals string quartet and the Julius String Quartet

 

Program: To Be Announced

 

 

7.     CONCERTO NIGHT 

Sunday May 19, 2024 at 7 pm

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1205 Pine Ave, San José

 

Conductor: Anthony Quartuccio

featuring young artist winners of the International Klein String Competition

and a new work by a winner of the Allan Strange Memorial Composition Contest

 

Program: To Be Announced

 

 




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
San José Chamber Orchestra Reveals 2023-24 Season Photo
San José Chamber Orchestra Reveals 2023-24 Season

San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) has announced its 33rd concert season. The programming includes seven concerts running from October, 2023 through May, 2024 with the addition of the company's annual collaboration with the Choral Project in December.

2
KINKY BOOTS Opens 2023-24 Season At Berkeley Playhouse Photo
KINKY BOOTS Opens 2023-24 Season At Berkeley Playhouse

Berkeley Playhouse opens its 2023/24 Season with the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, performing September 8 to October 15, 2023.

3
HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS Unveils Second Group of 2023 Lineup Photo
HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS Unveils Second Group of 2023 Lineup

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces a second round of artists for their highly anticipated 2023 return to San Francisco's, Golden Gate Park, September 29-October 1.

4
Theatre Rhinoceros Announces 2023-24 Season, Alive And Well In The Castro Photo
Theatre Rhinoceros Announces 2023-24 Season, Alive And Well In The Castro

Theatre Rhinoceros has announced the 2023-24 Season – the company's 47th as the longest-running LGBTQIA+ theatre in the universe.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack Video VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater Video
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep Video
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santastic!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (12/09-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fred Pitts' Aren't You...?
The Marsh San Francisco Mainstage (4/07-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Full Monty
Transcendence Theatre Company (7/28-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatresports (TM)
BATS Improv (7/07-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Home on the Moon
San Francisco Playhouse (1/25-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Axle Surgeons of California, Inc.
Axle Surgeons of California & Northern California - Axle Doctor (5/26-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fred Pitts' Aren't You...?
The Marsh Berkeley (4/07-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Jane Girls
The Canyon – Montclair (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "WMB" by Marisela Treviño Orta
Live Oak Theatre (9/15-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You