San José Chamber Orchestra Reveals 2023-24 Season

San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) has announced its 33rd concert season. The programming includes seven concerts running from October, 2023 through May, 2024 with the addition of the company's annual collaboration with the Choral Project in December. Four different conductors will be taking the baton with fourteen soloists and an orchestra of twenty players. Said SJCO Music Director Barbara Day Turner, “We are excited to announce our 2023-2024 season---a veritable banquet of musical gems to be shared with classicists and explorers alike.”

All performances will take place at St. Francis Episcopal Church in the Willow Glen neighborhood of San José with the exception of the Choral Project which will be performed in Portola Valley and in Santa Clara. Details on all concerts are listed below.

1. OPENING NIGHT

Sunday October 15, 2023 at 7:00 pm

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1205 Pine Ave, San José

Conductor: Barbara Day Turner

Soloists: Liana Bérubé, violin

Ivo Bokulic, viola

Program:

Javier Alvarez: Metro Chabacano

Manuel Ponce: Estampas Nocturnas

W. A. Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante (violin and viola)

2. MYSTICISM

Sunday November 12, 2023 at 7:00 pm

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1205 Pine Ave, San José

Conductor: Barbara Day Turner

Soloist: Evan Kahn, cello

Program:

John Tavener: Protecting the Veil

Stacy Garrop: Inner Demons

WINTER'S GIFTS: JOURNEYS

Annual collaboration with the CHORAL PROJECT.

See additional listing at end of this release

3. CELEBRATION!!!

No better way to celebrate the new year!

Reception following the performance

Sunday December 31, 2023 at 3 pm

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1205 Pine Ave, San José

Conductor: Barbara Day Turner

Soloists: Jon Nakamatsu, piano

Jon and Alec Manasse, clarinets

Program: To Be Announced

4. FANTASIA

Sunday February 11, 2024 at 3 pm

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1205 Pine Ave, San José

Conductor: Alyssa Wang, in her West Coast conducting debut

Soloists: James Blanchard, flute

Matthieu Cognet, piano

Program:

Daniel Kidane: Be Still

Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Flute, Piano and Strings

Dobrinka Tabakova: Fantasy Homage a Schubert

Benjamin Britten: Young Apollo

5. MANDOLIN MADNESS

Sunday March 17, 2024 at 7 pm

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1205 Pine Ave, San José

Conductor: Barbara Day Turner

Soloists: Mike Marshall and Catarina Lichtenberg, mandolinists

Program:

World premiere: A TALE of CAT and MIKE

Concerto for Two Mandolins by Evan Price co-commissioned by San José Chamber Orchestra, San Francisco Chamber Orchestra, Savannah Music Festival and the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra

6. SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC

Saturday April 27, 2024 at 7 pm

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1205 Pine Ave, San José

Performers: SJCO principals string quartet and the Julius String Quartet

Program: To Be Announced

7. CONCERTO NIGHT

Sunday May 19, 2024 at 7 pm

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1205 Pine Ave, San José

Conductor: Anthony Quartuccio

featuring young artist winners of the International Klein String Competition

and a new work by a winner of the Allan Strange Memorial Composition Contest

Program: To Be Announced