San José Chamber Orchestra Reveals 2023-24 Season

San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) has announced its 33rd concert season. The programming includes seven concerts running from October, 2023 through May, 2024 with the addition of the company's annual collaboration with the Choral Project in December. Four different conductors will be taking the baton with fourteen soloists and an orchestra of twenty players. Said SJCO Music Director Barbara Day Turner, “We are excited to announce our 2023-2024 season---a veritable banquet of musical gems to be shared with classicists and explorers alike.”
All performances will take place at St. Francis Episcopal Church in the Willow Glen neighborhood of San José with the exception of the Choral Project which will be performed in Portola Valley and in Santa Clara. Details on all concerts are listed below.
Sunday October 15, 2023 at 7:00 pm
St. Francis Episcopal Church
1205 Pine Ave, San José
Conductor: Barbara Day Turner
Soloists: Liana Bérubé, violin
Ivo Bokulic, viola
Program:
Javier Alvarez: Metro Chabacano
Manuel Ponce: Estampas Nocturnas
W. A. Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante (violin and viola)
Sunday November 12, 2023 at 7:00 pm
St. Francis Episcopal Church
1205 Pine Ave, San José
Conductor: Barbara Day Turner
Soloist: Evan Kahn, cello
Program:
John Tavener: Protecting the Veil
Stacy Garrop: Inner Demons
Annual collaboration with the CHORAL PROJECT.
See additional listing at end of this release
No better way to celebrate the new year!
Reception following the performance
Sunday December 31, 2023 at 3 pm
St. Francis Episcopal Church
1205 Pine Ave, San José
Conductor: Barbara Day Turner
Soloists: Jon Nakamatsu, piano
Jon and Alec Manasse, clarinets
Program: To Be Announced
Sunday February 11, 2024 at 3 pm
St. Francis Episcopal Church
1205 Pine Ave, San José
Conductor: Alyssa Wang, in her West Coast conducting debut
Soloists: James Blanchard, flute
Matthieu Cognet, piano
Program:
Daniel Kidane: Be Still
Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Flute, Piano and Strings
Dobrinka Tabakova: Fantasy Homage a Schubert
Benjamin Britten: Young Apollo
Sunday March 17, 2024 at 7 pm
St. Francis Episcopal Church
1205 Pine Ave, San José
Conductor: Barbara Day Turner
Soloists: Mike Marshall and Catarina Lichtenberg, mandolinists
Program:
World premiere: A TALE of CAT and MIKE
Concerto for Two Mandolins by Evan Price co-commissioned by San José Chamber Orchestra, San Francisco Chamber Orchestra, Savannah Music Festival and the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra
Saturday April 27, 2024 at 7 pm
St. Francis Episcopal Church
1205 Pine Ave, San José
Performers: SJCO principals string quartet and the Julius String Quartet
Program: To Be Announced
Sunday May 19, 2024 at 7 pm
St. Francis Episcopal Church
1205 Pine Ave, San José
Conductor: Anthony Quartuccio
featuring young artist winners of the International Klein String Competition
and a new work by a winner of the Allan Strange Memorial Composition Contest
Program: To Be Announced
