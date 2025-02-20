San Francisco State University School of Theatre & Dance To Present THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Francisco State University will present an immersive and unconventional production of The Last Days of Judas Iscariot by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis. This milestone staging celebrates the 20th anniversary of the critically acclaimed play, bringing a fresh approach to its exploration of morality, justice, and redemption.

Set in a time-bending corner of Purgatory called “Hope,” Judas is on trial for his betrayal of Jesus, his soul left in the balance. Through the testimonies of larger-than-life biblical and historical characters such as Mother Teresa, Sigmund Freud, and Satan, Guirgis’s provocative and irreverently funny play forces us to examine our ideas of love, mercy, free will, and forgiveness. Provoking and imaginative, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot blurs ancient faith with contemporary pessimism, making it as relevant today as it was at its premiere.

This production at San Francisco State University takes Guirgis’ razor-sharp script and transforms it through unconventional staging and an immersive experience that breaks traditional theatrical boundaries to engage audiences in unexpected ways.

“Our approach places the audience on the stage with the characters in the world of the play,” says director Dr. Vicki Hoskins. “By placing the audience in the midst of the action, we’re asking them to be more than spectators—we’re inviting them to grapple with the play’s questions in a direct and personal way.”

Since its premiere in 2005, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot has challenged audiences with its blend of contemporary language, subversive humor, and profound discussions of good and evil. Now, in its 20th anniversary production, San Francisco State University’s School of Theatre & Dance reimagines the piece for a new generation.

This visually and sonically engaging production features innovative design work by both undergraduate and graduate students, including Cory Aoki Trachsel (Scenic), Germaina Powell (Costumes), Yana Ubungen (Lighting), Parker Santos and Atashi Evans (Sound), and Cole Backhaus (Props). A talented cast of student actors from San Francisco State University’s Theatre, Dance, Creative Writing, and Cinema programs further highlights the interdisciplinary collaboration that defines this unique production.

