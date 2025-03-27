San Francisco Playhouse to Present MY FAIR LADY as Final Show of the Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the final show in its 22nd season, San Francisco Playhouse will stage Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady. San Francisco Playhouse Artistic Director Bill English will helm this Tony Award-winning musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion.

The production begins previews Thursday, July 2, with an official opening night set for Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The production will close Saturday, September 13, 2025. Tickets and more information are available here.

This loverly musical classic follows Eliza Doolittle’s transformation from cockney flower girl to the belle of elegant society under the tutelage of linguistic expert Professor Henry Higgins. What starts out as an innocuous bet blossoms into something more in this charming exploration of gender politics and class.

Featuring Lerner and Loewe’s beloved score, including “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?,” “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” and “On the Street Where You Live,” My Fair Lady debuted on Broadway in 1956 starring Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison and won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

The New York Times called it “one of the best musicals of the century,” while The New York Herald Tribune deemed it “wise, witty, and winning. In short, a miraculous musical.” Its 1964 movie adaptation starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison won the Academy Award for Best Picture. It has since been revived on Broadway four times with its most recent revival being lauded as “marvelous. Better than it ever was,” by The New York Times.

Comments